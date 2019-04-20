Fishing with Scotty: Cooler weather to bring more fish

This weekend looks like a "normal" weekend over the past six months and not much chance to go wide with 20+kn predicted.

On the bright side, from Tuesday the wind should drop enough to get offshore.

The wider grounds are on fire at present with redthroat emperor, grassy sweetlip, red jew, cod, red emperor and parrot come in to the rubble and reef patches in close.

Coral trout are always around, putting the icing on the cake or saving the day.

You can always bank on a trout or two over the shallow patches when the tide run slows down.

Redthroat and parrot are found mostly over the top of reef structures more so than the steeper sides.

The Fitzroy has been a bit average in the upper salt reaches with the gates open, but the delta has been turning up some quality.

Salmon, barramundi and bream have been caught right down the bottom through the delta area. Some very nice muddies were taken down that way too.

Port Alma and The Narrows are the big bream haunts because of amount of decent structures including rock walls, oyster rocks and mangrove banks.

River prawns, yabbies, pilchards, mullet flesh strips can be readily obtained or baitfish caught fresh can pull the better fish.

From now on yellowfin bream gather towards the mouths of the creeks and Corio where fishing from the bank can be as productive as from a boat.

The rocky headlands along the coast are producing large bream at the moment. As we get closer to winter the cooler weather species will probably start to come on well.

Coorooman Creek has had a steady week with a range of fish caught including fingermark, flathead, bream, whiting, salmon, barra and grunter.

The odd muddy was also taken from right up the smaller creeks and channels. Corio and Waterpark didn't miss out on crabs or fish either.

Bream, whiting, barra, salmon and crabs were reported up the creek this week.

Mudcrabs are around in quantity keeping local crabbers on the run putting in the effort chasing them.

Crabs usually start feeding heavily as the water cools down so they are fat before they shut shop in the middle of winter.

The Fitzroy River, Coorooman Creek, Pumpkin Creek, Ross Creek and Corio Bay- Waterpark Creek and Shoalwater Bay as well as Stanage Bay are all worth trying.

The mouths of the creeks and little tributaries have worked the best and the coming weeks unless we get some rain events will be much the same.

Black jew have gained ground with more of a show lately, four days before and after the full moon, any of the local jew holes should work well at this time of year.

Big baits including squid, pillies and slabs of fresh bonito or mackerel is the bait to use.

Heavy gear is the key to landing these big fellas when they are in around reef or pinnacle structures.

