Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SUPER CATCH: Keron Weston with a fine cod.
SUPER CATCH: Keron Weston with a fine cod. Contributed
News

Fishing with Scotty: Find some shelter to drop the line

17th May 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS rotten wind is relentless.

It hardly seems to stop before starting up again.

Any offshore activity looks out of the picture for at least another week.

The estuary fishing has been pretty hard too, except for mudcrabs which have picked up again with the rising tides.

Best option this week is to take the pots and drop a line in a sheltered spot somewhere.

Thanks to Kalka Bait and Tackle, Bluefin Sports, Rosslyn Bay Kiosk, Stanage Bay Marine, Cooee Bay Marine and The Secret Spot, the locals who not only support the fishing column but also the fishing and boating community across the whole of CQ.

Contact me at ifishcq2@bigpond.com

Send your emails or photos in to be eligible for next round of prize draws.

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 
fishing advice scotty lynch scotty's fishing tmbcolumn tmbcommunity tmbfishing
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    premium_icon Major parties put dollar figures on their election promises

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have put millions in promises on the table.

    Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    premium_icon Man's 341 day charity marathon visits the Beef Capital

    News RUN for Australia campaign hopes to raise $60k for various charities

    Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    premium_icon Disability advocate lays out his Capricornia wish list

    Politics Des Ryan would like to see election candidates back his vision.

    'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    premium_icon 'Our defence was really good and that was the difference'

    Rugby League St Brendan's, Rocky Grammar face off in Aaron Payne Cup clash