Fishing with Scotty: Find some shelter to drop the line

THIS rotten wind is relentless.

It hardly seems to stop before starting up again.

Any offshore activity looks out of the picture for at least another week.

The estuary fishing has been pretty hard too, except for mudcrabs which have picked up again with the rising tides.

Best option this week is to take the pots and drop a line in a sheltered spot somewhere.

