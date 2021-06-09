Fishy waters used for drug trafficker’s haul

A young father busted with five marijuana plants had been trafficking illegal drugs for 18 months before police raided his home.

Corey James Baker, 24, pleaded guilty on June 8 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of trafficking a dangerous drug, one of producing a dangerous drug, two of possessing a dangerous drug, one of possessing property obtained through trafficking drugs, one of cash gained from trafficking drugs, one possess item used in commission of a drug crime and two possess drug utensils.

Crown prosecutor Tiffany Lawrence said police first raided Baker’s Mt Morgan residence on April 13, 2020, finding the five marijuana plants in pots in his backyard, with each plant being 50cm tall and the total of the plants, absent the roots, weighed 167 grams.

She said Baker admitted to police he had been growing them from seeds and watered them almost daily, using the water from his fish tank because he believed it would better with the potassium in it.

Ms Lawrence said police also located 140 grams of marijuana in two locations – the living room and in Baker’s backpack.

She said just over $3000 cash was also located, along with an iPhone, two sets of scales, grinder, bong and a box of clip-seal bags.

Ms Lawrence said Baker told police he used the phone to sell marijuana to about 250 customers with 30-40 being regular customers buying marijuana off him daily.

She said police were able to identify 22 of his customers through SMSes on the phone, plus Baker had screenshot Snapchat messages about sales.

Ms Lawrence said Baker told police he initially wanted to make enough to fund his own habit, purchasing his first two ounces for $600 in September 2018, selling it all in 24 hours and making $50-$100 profit.

It ended up being his sole income, with Baker buying a pound per week and keeping two ounces for himself.

She said Baker told police he was making $600 per pound.

“He would price the marijuana according to whether it was bush or hydroponic,” Ms Lawrence said.



Ms Lawrence said Baker also made admissions to keeping knives for protection, but never used them.

She said Baker purchased 59 pounds of marijuana in 18 months, worth between $259,600 and $283,200, leaving Baker with a profit of between $14,160 and $37,760.

Ms Lawrence said Baker worked sporadically during the trafficking period, mowing lawns and handyman type work.

She said he continued offending while on bail with another search of his residence on June 13, 2020.

Ms Lawrence said police found four grams of marijuana, two electrical scales, a cone piece and two pipes with residue but not used for some time.

Defence barrister Tom Polley said Baker grew up with no sense of belonging or being loved after his parents separated when he was three months old and he was in and out of his grandmother’s care.

He said Baker described his grandmother as selfish and that she only provided him with life necessities.

Mr Polley said his client had little to do with his mother.

He said Baker had been diagnosed with chronic reactive attachment disorder and cluster B personality disorder.

He said Baker had a problem with marijuana since he was 13 and his mother, who was a drug addict, gave him methamphetamines when he was 17 but he didn’t like it.

Mr Polley said Baker had had contact with his father since he was 11, but it was not regular until Baker became a father himself in July 2020.

He said Baker’s unstable life followed him into adulthood, indicative of his ad hoc resume where he had worked as a furniture removalist, cleaner, in civil construction and hospitality off and on.

Mr Polley said Baker had been working in civil construction until recently where he had handed in his notice believing he had a mechanic’s apprenticeship lined up, but the apprenticeship never came through.

He said Baker still hoped to gain a mechanic’s apprenticeship but would take any job he could get.

Mr Polley said Baker had been in a relationship with his partner for three years.

Judge Jeff Clarke said Baker had suffered an “incredibly fractured childhood”.

He sentenced Baker to 2.5 years prison with parole release on December 8, 2021.