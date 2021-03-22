‘Fit and healthy’ mum, 34, dies suddenly

A "fit and healthy" British mum-of-seven has died suddenly in her sleep, leaving her family heartbroken.

Laura Hogg, 34, never woke up after going to bed on January 22 but a post-mortem examination couldn't find a cause of death.

The mum's family now face an agonising wait for answers with an inquest yet to be opened.

They say Ms Hogg was close to achieving her dream of becoming a qualified counsellor and had recently moved to the English town of Skegness to be closer to her mum.

Ms Hogg's cousin Kayleigh Afzal told Staffordshire Live: "She was such a warm, kind, funny person and a great, great mum - she adored her children.

"I was just absolutely stunned and heartbroken when I found out what had happened.

"I thought of those poor kids straight away - they must have been in the house when it happened."

Ms Hogg had become a mother while in her teens and had been close to securing her dream life when she died.

"She'd been a full-time mum since she was 17, but was so close to getting qualified and having her life as she'd always wanted it; she wanted to give the kids a new lease of life on the coast," Ms Afzal said.

"We haven't been told anything yet about how she died and that's so hard, especially for the children."

TRAGIC DEATH

A friend discovered Ms Hogg at her home and called an ambulance but sadly she was already dead, Ms Afzal said.

To make matters more heartbreaking, the tragedy came almost 25 years after Ms Hogg's dad Russell died at the same age.

Ms Afzal is now running 5km a day to help raise money for Ms Hogg's seven children, who are aged between three and 14.

She has set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds in her cousin's memory and paid tribute to her as someone who was "always the life and soul of the party".

"She had so many friends and was so close to her mum; she always had time for everyone and was so chatty," Ms Afzal said.

"Laura just loved to talk to people and understand them - that's why she would have made such an amazing counsellor.

"She didn't have life insurance and I just want to raise enough money to help the children and to send them on a nice holiday."

This story first appeared on The Sun and has been republished with permission

Originally published as 'Fit and healthy' mum, 34, dies suddenly