Fit-out begins for exciting new burger joint on George St

NEW signs have gone up this week on the old Coffee Club at the One Eleven on George St complex as a burger franchise begins to move in.

Melbourne-born company Pattysmiths will be opening at the site, marking the 11th store for the company.

There are a handful of stores in Brisbane and one in Toowoomba.

Pattysmiths at a Brisbane opening.

The menu has a range of options from burgers, chicken pieces and ribs, fries with loaded options, sides, thick shakes and waffles for dessert along with children’s options.

The premises has been vacant since early 2017 when Coffee Club finished up its 10-year-lease to focus on its Empire and Stockland stores.

Signs were being put up on the old Coffee Club building on the Fitzroy St side of the One Eleven on George Complex in Rockhampton.

Carls Jr opened up the road in October 2019.

It is not known at this stage the date of the store opening.