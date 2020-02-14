Fitness guru heads to the States

Determined to give the upcoming competition everything she has, Kirsten has been training hard in addition to running her Crossfit business in Yeppoon.

Determined to give the upcoming competition everything she has, Kirsten has been training hard in addition to running her Crossfit business in Yeppoon.

CROSSFIT Capcoast Co-owner Kirsten McKessar is taking her love of fitness to a whole new level on the world stage in Miami at the Wodapalooza competition.

Already proving herself by placing 21st place in the top 30 masters in the world, Kirsten said she was strong and ready to take on the world’s best in fitness.

The Wodapalooza (WZA) competition in Miami began as a one-day fitness competition with 145 athletes and 500 spectators in 2012.

It has since established itself as the world’s premier functional fitness festival.

The competition descends on Miami’s Bayfront Park for four days in February and brings together thousands of athletes, spectators and fitness fanatics to celebrate fitness, community and life.

Kirsten said the competition gave athletes from around the world the opportunity to compete on the ‘big stage’.

“In order to compete on the floor in Miami, athletes must qualify through a test of fitness – the WZA Online Challenge and Qualifier (WZAOC),” Kirsten said.

“With limited spots available, the WZAOC serves as a way of identifying those worthy of competing in Miami, under the lights.

“I’m training up to four hours a day and I feel like I have done absolutely everything I can to be at my best for Miami.

“I am both nervous and excited and cannot wait for the experience on the big stage.”

Kirsten began her local journey in the fitness industry in 2014 with the introduction of Yeppoon Jungle Gym in Tanby Rd.

The success of Yeppoon Jungle Gym and a desire to increase opportunities for their clients enabled Kirsten and co-owner Nicole Perrin to purchase Crossfit Capcoast in 2019.

Kirsten said she has been in the fitness industry for more than 11 years, working as a fitness instructor and personal trainer in New Zealand then, seven years ago, moving to Yeppoon and establishing Yeppoon Jungle Gym with Nicole.

“I became involved with Crossfit Capcoast three years ago under previous owner Elisha Manion, and placed first in Australasia in the Master’s League for 40–44 year olds,” she said.

“I am passionate about Crossfit training and its ability to improve the ‘everyday athlete’.

“Together, we provide the people of Yeppoon with a training facility based on community spirit, fitness and self-improvement.”

Crossfit Capcoast and Jungle Gym Yeppoon collectively offer a range of services including group training, crossfit training, dance-based fitness for all ages, boxing, boot camps, seniors fitness and dance-based fitness for adaptive athletes who may be physically challenged.

Kirsten’s world competition bid has been supported by the Keppel Bay Sailing Club in the way of a very successful ­Bubbles, Brie and Bingo night.

There are multiple facets to the WZA Miami-based fitness competition, including the Weightlifting Faceoff (a one-day Olympic lifting competition), WZA Strong (a hybrid competition of strongman and functional fitness movements), the Gauntlet (an exciting and fast race through three workouts in an hour), and the Spectator Experience, which includes one of the largest collections of functional fitness vendors and exhibitors as well as spectator workouts and seminars.