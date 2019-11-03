Fitness guru remembered as ‘best dad ever’

YEPPOON fitness guru Mike Ramm was always a ball of energy - a man proud of what he’d achieved in business and in life, and most of all “the best dad ever”.

The 38-year-old co-founder/owner of Ready 24 Gym will be farewelled on Monday after he died suddenly on October 25.

Fitness and sports were his passion but his two children he raised with ex-wife and business partner Nissa Ramm - nine-year-old daughter Sienna, and son Jesse, 7 - were his everything.

“He was very caring, he was the best dad ever,” Nissa said.

“He was proud of what he did with his life and proud of what he turned up to do every day, and everyone could see that.

“He was an avid sports man and he tried just about every sport that he could.

“His children adored him.

“Out of everything that he’s ever achieved in his life, Sienna and Jesse were his greatest success.

“They were his two little sidekicks and were often found following him around the gym.”

Nissa said Mike was always a ball of energy from the time he got out of bed each day.

“He was a morning person.

“He could quite often be seen at the crack of dawn taking a running class on Yeppoon’s Main Beach.

“He was full of life and buzzing with energy.”

DOTING DAD: Mike Ramm with son Jesse and daughter Sienna.

Known to many as “Coach Ramm” or “Rammy”, Mike was very knowledgeable in his field.

“When he learnt something he only had to learn it once,” Nissa said.

“He was like a walking textbook when it came to the body and techniques in the industry.

“He had a photographic memory which helped him a lot, except he was shocking with remembering people’s names and would quite often call people by the wrong name but they didn’t care.”

Through his love of sport and fitness, Mike had a lot of friends.

“He was literally everyone’s mate,” Nissa said.

“And you knew when he was in the vicinity, he just had a presence about him in that he was uplifting and everyone wanted to be around him.

“He had a way to get people motivated - not just through the gym but his friends used to lean on him a bit with problems in their lives as well.

“But yeah, if you were a mate with Mike, you were a mate for life.”

Nissa said the family had been overwhelmed by support from both the Yeppoon and Rockhampton communities which had meant a lot and they were extremely grateful for.

Mike’s funeral service will be held at the East Chapel of the Rockhampton Crematorium on Monday (November 4) at 3pm.

In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate support to the Australian Heart Foundation in Mike’s honour.

Mike’s cause of death is still being determined.