Fitness industry forum to be held in Rocky

A free public forum for those involved in the sport and fitness industries will be held in Rockhampton.

A free public forum for those involved in the sport and fitness industries will be held in Rockhampton.

Industry professionals working in sport and fitness are gathering for public forums across Queensland and will be rolling into Rockhampton on Tuesday, May 11.

It will be held at the Rockhampton Leagues Club with a professional development workshop from 11am to 1.30pm and a volunteer assistance workshop from 6pm to 8pm.

Active Queenslanders Industry Alliance delivers service for Fitness Australia, QSport and Outdoors Queensland.

Active Queenslanders Industry Alliance executive chair Phil Reeves said the free forums were open to people employed or volunteering in the fitness, sport and recreation sectors to get assistance with running their business, club or organisation.

“The free Professional Development Workshop will be about business planning, financial sustainability, emerging industry issues, meeting with the peak bodies and hearing from special guest speaker Roger Westerman who is a business leader from the fitness industry,” Mr Reeves said.

“The Volunteer Workshops will include sessions on applying for grants, volunteering, sponsorship and club and organisation finances.”

“The Rockhampton Region will hear about the range of free services we provide for organisations and clubs in the fitness, sport and recreation industry, including legal consultations, templates and videos to assist with organisational management, advice on staffing and volunteers, assistance with becoming grant ready and e-Learning opportunities, such as our hugely popular COVID Safe Return to Play online course.”

For more information or to book, click here.