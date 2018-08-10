Fitness trainer busted with meth on CQ highway

POLICE found more than they bargained for when they pulled a motorist over for a random breath test.

Lee Lawrence Kingdom, 30, had 2.3grams of methamphetamines in four clip seal bags stashed inside a remote in a bag in the car.

The physical trainer pleaded guilty on Monday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of possessing meth, one of possessing digital scales, and one of driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Const Jake Ward said police intercepted Kingdom on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere at 10pm on July 14 and due to his behaviour of avoiding eye contact, they searched the vehicle.

Checks of his licence revealed it expired on June 14 and he had failed to apply for renewal.

Defence lawyer Krissy Cummins said Kingdom was moving to Hervey Bay, where his parents lived, when he was intercepted.

She said after he an accident last year, his life had spiralled in a bad way and he was relocating to get help.

Kingdom received a 12-month probation period and was fined $200. Convictions were recorded.