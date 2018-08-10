Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File
Crime

Fitness trainer busted with meth on CQ highway

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
10th Aug 2018 6:25 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE found more than they bargained for when they pulled a motorist over for a random breath test.

Lee Lawrence Kingdom, 30, had 2.3grams of methamphetamines in four clip seal bags stashed inside a remote in a bag in the car.

The physical trainer pleaded guilty on Monday in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one charge of possessing meth, one of possessing digital scales, and one of driving unlicensed.

Police prosecutor Const Jake Ward said police intercepted Kingdom on the Capricorn Highway at Gracemere at 10pm on July 14 and due to his behaviour of avoiding eye contact, they searched the vehicle.

Checks of his licence revealed it expired on June 14 and he had failed to apply for renewal.

Defence lawyer Krissy Cummins said Kingdom was moving to Hervey Bay, where his parents lived, when he was intercepted.

She said after he an accident last year, his life had spiralled in a bad way and he was relocating to get help.

Kingdom received a 12-month probation period and was fined $200. Convictions were recorded.

Related Items

capricorn highway methamhetamines random breath test tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Hay supply the worst ever seen as drought tightens its grip

    Hay supply the worst ever seen as drought tightens its grip

    News As the hay farms down there are drying up, NSW farmers are turning to Queensland.

    • 10th Aug 2018 9:19 AM
    GKI UPDATE: Progress on demolition and sale of CQ resort

    premium_icon GKI UPDATE: Progress on demolition and sale of CQ resort

    News FRESH pictures emerge of a transformed GKI resort site.

    CQ mum's stressful birthing experience away from home

    premium_icon CQ mum's stressful birthing experience away from home

    Community JESSICA Weimar is fighting to get Theodore maternity services back

    Stunning CQ home combines country and coastal living

    premium_icon Stunning CQ home combines country and coastal living

    Property SET on a 2.5-acre block, the home looks over the native bushland

    • 10th Aug 2018 9:00 AM

    Local Partners