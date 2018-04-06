Menu
Tia-Clair Toomey, September 21, 2017.
Tia-Clair Toomey, September 21, 2017. Mike Richards GLA220917TIAC
Commonwealth Games

Fittest woman on the planet claims gold medal

Matthew McInerney
by
6th Apr 2018 9:15 PM

THE GAMES: The fittest woman on the planet can now call herself a Commonwealth Games gold medallist.

The Nambour-born, Gladstone Crossfit owner Tia-Clair Toomey lifted 87kg in the snatch to sit 1kg behind Canadian Tali Darsigny heading into the clean and jerk in the women's 58kg weightlifting event.

Darsigny lifted 112kg with her final lift for a total of 201kg, and Toomey needed to lift 114kg to earn gold in her Commonwealth Games debut.

The 24-year-old delivered.

It was a fairytale result for Toomey, who dedicated her performance to her late cousin.

"My cousin Jade... she was meant to be coming to watch me compete and I will be definitely lifting for her and I'll have her in my heart come game day and to be on that platform,” Toomey said earlier this week.

Toomey won the 2017 CrossFit Games world championship in the closest result of the event's history, beating Brisbane's Kara Webb by just two points.

The Gold Coast Games gold medal caps a stellar rise for the weightlifter.

In 2015 she was 26th at the world championships in Houston, and two years ago finished 14th at the Rio Olympics with a 189kg total (82kg snatch, 107kg clean and jerk).

She proved she was one to watch at the Commonwealth Championships in September last year when she finished fourth with a 177kg total (75kg snatch, 102kg clean and jerk).

Late Friday, she won Australia's first Commonwealth Games weightlifting gold medal since the Delhi Games.

RESULT: Tia-Clair Toomey (AUS) 202kg, Tali Darsigny (CAN) 201kg, Solomon Islands athlete Jenly Wini lifted a total of 189kg.

