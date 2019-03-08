Fitting day for Rocky Women's League league to kick off

SEASON START: Gracemere's Chloe Williams will be back in action tonight in the season opener against Bluebirds.

FOOTBALL: The Rockhampton Women's League will kick off tonight, fittingly on International Women's Day.

The double-header at Pilbeam Park will help celebrate and raise the profile of the women's game as part of Female Football Week, a national promotion of women and girls in the sport.

Football Queensland will also run a female-only MiniRoos coaching course at Jardine Park on Sunday.

FCQ general manager Jim Douglas said it was significant that the women's games were being played today.

"Cap Coast president Kerry Gray has been instrumental in helping organise this and of course we're grateful to all the clubs for coming on board and making this happen,” he said.

"We'd like to see as many juniors as possible come along as there will be loads of fun activities and small games on offer.”

Four of the five teams in the women's competition will be in action tonight.

Last year's grand finalists Gracemere take on Bluebirds at 6.15pm and Nerimbera tackle Cap Coast at 8pm.

Reigning champions Frenchville have the bye.

Meanwhile, the eight-team community men's competition also starts tonight, with games at Ryan Park and Webber Park.

CQ Premier League Division 1 and 2 competitions launch tomorrow, with seven teams contesting the top division and seven in the second division following the withdrawal of Emerald.

The junior competition began last weekend, with 58 MiniRoos teams (six-11 years) and 23 teams in the 12-16 years.

GAME ON

Round one of the Rockhampton Women's League today at Pilbeam Park

6.15pm: Bluebirds United v Gracemere Redbacks

8pm: Capricorn Coast v Nerimbera Magpies

Round one of the CQ Premier League tomorrow