Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland coach Kevin Walters and NSW coach Brad Fittler with the State of Origin Shield at the series launch in Sydney on May 15. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Queensland coach Kevin Walters and NSW coach Brad Fittler with the State of Origin Shield at the series launch in Sydney on May 15. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Rugby League

Fittler takes left-field approach again with Blues' prep

by Fox Sports staff writers
24th May 2019 5:29 PM

LAST year it was cryogenic chambers and earthing (Google it).

Now NSW coach Brad Fittler has brought another left-field relaxation and wellbeing technique to his State of Origin camp in the hope of giving his Blues boys a leg-up over Queensland.

Fittler has hired a breathing coach to run sessions with his Origin players when they camp out in Coogee next week in the lead-up to the series-opener at Suncorp Stadium on June 5.

Nam Baldwin is a self-described "self-performance coach" and has worked with elite athletes including champion Aussie surfer Mick Fanning.

The clinics he runs include lying on the bottom of a pool and holding your breath, which is designed to enhance breathing control and relaxation.

Baldwin held a clinic with the Blues squad back in January during a camp in Armidale.

"Guess who held their breath the longest?" Fittler told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"Me! Smoked and drunk my whole life.

"When you're sitting at the bottom of the pool, all you have to say to yourself is 'I'm all right'. And we will be."

The Blues will head into camp on Monday after Fittler announces his Origin I team on Sunday evening.

More Stories

Show More
brad fittler nam baldwin nsw blues state of origin
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Comedy king ready to reveal all on new tour

    premium_icon Comedy king ready to reveal all on new tour

    News FOX FILES: Dave Hughes will bring plenty of laughs to the Great Western Hotel next week.

    • 24th May 2019 4:00 PM
    Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

    premium_icon Dengue all the buzz in Rocky suburb as word of virus spreads

    News Residents react to dengue fever diagnosis in their streets

    Dengue fever checks being conducted in North Rocky suburb

    Dengue fever checks being conducted in North Rocky suburb

    Breaking Homes near the affected person are being doorknocked today

    Hearing rests on The Edge with over $1m owed in rent

    premium_icon Hearing rests on The Edge with over $1m owed in rent

    Crime Dispute between three parties as restaurant sits empty