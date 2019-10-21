Fitzroy barra bite hard Tracy chases second title win in bounty

WHAT A CATCH: Tracy Chelepy is competing in the Rocky Barra Bounty this week, hoping to claim a back to back Champion Female win.

BOATS carrying eager fishermen flooded the Fitzroy River yesterday as day one of the Rocky Barra Bounty competition began.

A total of 189 fish were reeled in on Monday, made up of 155 barramundi (634.77kg), 13 king threadfin (47.61kg), four black jewfish and dusky flathead, six goldspotted rockcod, three blue redfin, two golden snapper and one mangrove jack.

Going for her back-to-back win in the Champion Female division was Tracy Chelepy, a Rockhampton fishing tournament director from Track My Fish.

Miss Chelepy said the morning was prime biting time, with the afternoon a little quieter.

Miss Chelepy pulled in three barra on her first day.

“It looked like in the city between the bridges there was a few fish (in the afternoon),” she said.

“It would be pretty sweet to claim back to back in the Champion Female.

“This is my fourth competition overall. I also fish in the Women That Fish competition in Rockhampton. That was on six weeks ago.

“I did really well and took out Champion Angler, Champion team and Champion Overall Team.”

There are four women competiting in the Barra Bounty competition this year, all of who are also members of the Women That Fish club.

“I’m really hoping to take the ladies side and also get in the top 10 for the anglers,” Miss Chelepy said.

“Last year I came 16th overall in the anglers.”

Not giving away too many secrets, Miss Chelepy said her tactic was alternating lures after 20 casts that don’t get a fish or a hit.

The competition is bigger than ever this year, with 79 teams, about 160 competitors and 26 visiting teams - the Fitzroy is definitely earning a reputation as a fishing hot spot.