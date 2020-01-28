Fitzroy barrage drops down to lowest level in 10 years

THE FITZROY River barrage has fallen to the lowest level recorded in more than a decade, however water restrictions are still not needed.

The Fitzroy River Water monthly operations report for December notes the commandable volume is at 70 per cent.

The report was presented at the Rockhampton Regional Council Airport, Water and Waste Committee meeting.

FRW manager Jason Plumb spoke to the table and said he expected in the next two to three weeks the barrage would be full, following in-flows from recent rainfall.

The report notes at this level and given there is still a number of months left in the wet season, it is highly likely that streamflows will be received to refill the barrage.

It was further noted the water demand would be managed and reduced where ­possible and the storage level would be monitored closely in the coming months.

This storage level is still well above the Drought Management Plan level used to trigger the implementation of water restrictions.