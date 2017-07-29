Fitzroy Barrage open day beckons thousands of families

CUDDLE a baby crocodile and look at the mighty Fitzroy from a new perspective.

If you and the family are after something to do this morning, head long to the once-in-three-year Barrage Open Day.

Kicking off from 9am to 1pm, thousands are expected at the popular event.

The weather is perfect for the family-oriented event, with face painting painting tent, jumping castle, and participate in lots of activities for the kids.

A minor river flow through the Fitzroy River Barrage creates a perfect picture. Contributed.

Once you have worked up an appetite, you can also feed the family at the sausage sizzle, or food, coffee and ice cream stalls.

If you wish to experience the Barrage tour, remember to wear closed-in shoes to avoid disappointment.

With today's expected high of 29 degrees, don't forget to bring a water and hat.

See staff at the registration tent on the day or pre-fill your Barrage tour form and bring it with you.

The Fitzroy Barrage was originally built to meet the long-term water supply needs of Rockhampton and now the Barrage storage is the water source for Rockhampton and surrounding areas of Gracemere and Livingstone Shire Council in addition to providing a supply to the Capricorn Coast and 292 registered rural users.

Today's event aims to celebrate and raise awareness of the vital role our water resources and Barrage play in our day-to-day lives and how our agencies, groups and the community work together to ensure it is protected.

Make sure you catch a glimpse of and get a photo with "Fitz" Fitzroy River Water's bum breathing turtle mascot.

Amber Hooker

Fast 5 Fitzroy Barrage facts: