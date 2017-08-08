25°
Fitzroy club member out to make new business connections

Leighton Smith
| 8th Aug 2017 5:00 AM
CLUB MEMBER: Finlayson & McKenzie consultant Brian Perry is looking to branch out to meet other local business people in the Fitzroy Club.
CLUB MEMBER: Finlayson & McKenzie consultant Brian Perry is looking to branch out to meet other local business people in the Fitzroy Club.

Finlayson & McKenzie have operated a funeral home in Rockhampton since the late 1800's with a lasting presence on 56 William street.

Although they haven't moved from that location in over 100 years, they make every effort to move with the times. As part of their efforts to be a prominent an adaptive business, Finlayson & McKenzie have embraced The Fitzroy Club concept and joined as a foundational member for 2017/2018.

Finlayson & McKenzie consultant Brian Perry, who has worked for the business 15 years, said the networking opportunities provided by the Fitzroy Club would provide their business with invaluable opportunities to reach people they otherwise wouldn't.

"(I want to) broaden my horizons a bit, make some connections, get out and mingle with other people outside of the industry that I'm used to dealing with, it's a good way to branch out," Mr Perry said. "There's the social side of it plus the potential for building relationships to further our own business."

Mr Perry describes the funeral business as providing a professional service in which they are entrusted to take care of loved ones at a crucial and traumatic time.

 

Quality Cremations owner and director Bryan Perry. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin
Quality Cremations owner and director Bryan Perry. Photo: Tamara MacKenzie / The Morning Bulletin

The business has 11 employees and is constantly aiming to be expanding and growing while adapting to different trends and ways that people look at life in general.

"We're just continuing to focus on expanding our versatility," he said.

"That's our main thing at the moment, to cater to all those different cultural beliefs. There's so many these days.

"It's not just your mainstream religious belief type funerals you're doing any more, you're catering to people with all different religions, faiths and cultures.

"You've got to expand your own knowledge of all these different things and be able to cater to that."

He said they often offered services to local groups wanting information on the funeral industry.

Mr Perry said he had seen a number of changes over the years. A growing number of people were opting to be cremated he said with 70% funerals now cremations.

He also noticed a remarkable shift in they types of funeral services requested with a growing number of people opting for non-religious funerals: 60-65% compared to 20% two decades ago.

