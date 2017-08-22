28°
Fitzroy Club's Foxlaw has the will to succeed

Leighton Smith
| 22nd Aug 2017 4:00 AM
FITZROY CLUB: The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate key account executive Oksana Hopgood (left) with Foxlaw owner Josh Fox.
FITZROY CLUB: The Morning Bulletin's Real Estate key account executive Oksana Hopgood (left) with Foxlaw owner Josh Fox. Contributed

JOSH Fox has a very particular skill set and over the past four years, he's been carving out a niche in business and property law for his Rockhampton firm Foxlaw.

Mr Fox, 31, who has been practising law in Rockhampton since 2009, is always on the lookout for ways to improve his business and for opportunities to meet new potential clients.

He said the chance to network with other local businesses building those reciprocal business relationships to support each other during challenging economic times was one of reasons he decided to become one of the latest members of the Fitzroy Club.

"Mainly the networking but also there's the opportunity to advertise as part of the package along with the entertainment value associated with the guest speakers who come to the events.”

Mr Fox's business Foxlaw, which employs three people, has a focus on business and property law but is also involved in estate planning and the important and yet underrated process of drawing up wills.

"A lot of people, something like 50% of people, are running around without a will,” he said.

"There's a market waiting out there to be serviced, in theory up to half of Rockhampton is out there with no will, or an out-of-date will, waiting to seize the opportunity to do one. It's just one of those depressing things that people don't like thinking about, they think about it for two seconds and say 'I should do a will' and then they decide to put it off, till next week, next month, next year.”

He said he'd sometimes get people who come in saying they had been meaning to get their will done for the past 20 years and had just gotten around to it.

"Just bite the bullet and make an appointment, it's really not as scary or as intimidating as people might think,” Mr Fox said.

"The thing is, it's really for the benefit of your family because once you've passed away, it's really your family and your executors and beneficiaries that are going to have to go through the process of distributing your assets.

"By doing a will, you get to choose who gets what, you're making it much easier for your family if something was to happen.”

According to Mr Fox, over the past couple of months things have picked up for his business, even at times of the year when things are usually quiet, he's kept busy.

"Rocky has had a few challenging years but I think things are picking up and confidence is growing,” he said.

"We've still got a ways to go but the signs are good.

"I've definitely been more busy the last couple of months than I was the same time last year.”

Mr Fox said the property transactions have picked up and he was also seeing a bit more action with regards to commercial properties being sold.

He said the was busy preparing for a new technological revolution in the real estate industry.

"One of the things we are preparing for is e-conveyancing, the idea of doing away with the paper documents and bank cheques at settlement and instead having electronic documents and electronic transfer of funds,” Mr Fox said.

"There's a platform being rolled across Queensland as we speak and there's going to be an increasing number of e-conveyancing transactions happening which is going to change the nature of how we do property transactions.”

Mr Fox said he was focused on continuing to grow Foxlaw within Rockhampton over the next couple of years, focusing on the niche of business and property law with his team striving to be at the top of their game.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  e-conveyancing fitzroy club foxlaw josh fox wills

Local Partners

