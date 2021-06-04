Fitzroy cruise, Mt Archer views and day at the polo for VIPs

Advance Rockhampton's manager Greg Bowden at the inaugural Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Events (MICE) event

Six lucky event managers have swapped out chilly New South Wales for a three-day visit to sunny Central Queensland in a bid to boost the region’s business presence.

The Rockhampton Regional Council’s economic development unit, Advance Rockhampton, launched its inaugural Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) event on Friday morning.

The ‘famil’ is designed to promote the region as the preferred destination for national business events.

Participants will be treated to a cruise on the Fitzroy River, a trip up Mt Archer and a day at the polo on Saturday, among other treats.

“Rockhampton has the facilities to host many more national conferences and events with an airport to accommodate flights arriving direct from Brisbane,” Mayor Tony Williams said, citing the success of the recent RockyNats and Beef Australia events.

“It is home to a range of unique conference facilities, authentic experiences, attractions and award-winning accommodation.”

Local restaurants and hotels have come together to give the interstate guests a taste of what the region has to offer.

They began with a Welcome to Country and Darumbal dance performance, followed by a gourmet breakfast at The Boathouse.

“The region already has strong ties with business travellers in the agriculture, health, technology, legal, sporting, FMCG, defence and finance industries, and our MICE Famil will help to broaden those,” Advance Rockhampton’s executive manager Greg Bowden said.

“In 2019 alone, 27 million business trips were taken across Australia with 70 per cent of travellers spending their time in commercial accommodation and $22.7 billion spent during those trips.”

Advance Rockhampton has partnered with Tourism Australia as part of their Business Events Boost program to deliver the inaugural Rockhampton MICE Famil.