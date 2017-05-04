Fitzroy fishermen face $60k fine for using illegal bait

PEST FISH: Tilapia were first introduced into Australia in the 1970s as ornamental fish and are now regarded as one of the greatest threats to Australia's native biodiversity.

BIOSECURITY Queensland has received reports an illegal bait is being used by anglers in the Fitzroy River to catch Barramundi.

Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne warned those recreational barramundi fishers using the invasive pest fish tilapia as bait faced a maximum fine of more than $60,000.

Mr Byrne, who is also the Minister for Agriculture and Fisheries, says Biosecurity Queensland has received reports tilapia were being used.

"Fishers should be aware that it is illegal to use tilapia as bait or for any other purpose,” he said.

"Tilapia is an aggressive invasive fish which will out-compete and displace native species and that is why it is classed as restricted matter under the Biosecurity Act.

"We want to give barramundi and other native species every opportunity to thrive in the Fitzroy and that's why it is important for anglers who catch tilapia to destroy them and dispose of them immediately by burying them or putting them in the bin.

"Tilapia are becoming fairly widespread in the Fitzroy catchment and it's important that fishers don't do anything to encourage their spread.

"It is illegal to have them in your possession because of the risk of spread and the penalties are severe.

"A person who has tilapia in their possession and has failed to kill it or dispose of it as requested can face a maximum penalty of more than $60,000

"Fisheries Queensland has warned that new incursions of tilapia often result from using them as bait and there are currently no known methods to eradicate them once they become established in a river catchment.”

Tilapia were first discovered in 1978 in Townsville and have since been found in 19 catchments in Queensland.

For more information on pest fish visit www.biosecurity.qld.gov.au or call 13 25 23.