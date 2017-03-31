30°
News

FITZROY FLOOD: Rocky's riverside car parks inundated

Michelle Gately
| 31st Mar 2017 7:38 AM
The Fitzroy River is steadily rising ahead of an expected peak of 8.5m next week.
The Fitzroy River is steadily rising ahead of an expected peak of 8.5m next week. Frazer Pearce

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

7.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON CBD workers will be forced to find alternative car parking, with the Fitzroy River inundating the riverside car parks in Victoria Pde ahead of a predicted 8.5m peak next week.

The latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology, as at 5.15am, is that the main flood peak in the Fitzroy system is between Pink Lagoon and Yatton, moving downstream over the week.

There's been no significant rainfall overnight, a welcome respite from Cyclone Debbie's drenching falls.

The Fitzroy River at Yaamba is expected to remain around the minor flood level of 9m over the next few days.

Rises are predicted over the weekend, with moderate flooding from Monday.

The same situation is likely to unfold in Rockhampton, with moderate flooding to develop during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Peak predictions will be provided by the bureau as peaks are reached upstream, but Rockhampton Regional Council has issues warnings for an 8.5m flood.

In Rockhampton, the river is expected to remain below minor flood level, 7m, over the weekend.

Flood heights in the Fitzroy catchment as at 5.15am Friday, March 31.
Flood heights in the Fitzroy catchment as at 5.15am Friday, March 31. Bureau of Meteorology

BE PREPARED: See the full list of streets expected to go under as the Fitzroy floods next week.

Moderate flooding is predicted for the Dawson River, while moderate flooding is peaking in the Don River at Rannes and in Callide Dreek at Goovigen with waters now falling.

Major flooding is expected for the Connors and Isaac Rivers, but there is "very limited data” on this due to station and communication failures.

Major flood levels are occurring downstream on the Isaac River at Yatton, with major flooding to continue well into next week.

Significant major flooding is also occuring along the Mackenzie River, with 17.76m at Tartrus and rising.

This is approaching a record level of 18.19m recorded in 1958.

The Mackenzie River is likely to reach 18m Friday afternoon, 3m above the major flood level of 15m.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  fitzroy flood fitzroy river flood rockhampton wildweather

FITZROY FLOOD: Rocky's riverside car parks inundated

FITZROY FLOOD: Rocky's riverside car parks inundated

Some rivers in the catchment are approaching record flood levels, as the Fitzroy River rises steadily in Rockhampton.

UPDATE: Latest road closures across Central Queensland

No Caption

Roads closed in Rocky, Livingstone, Central Highlands, Banana areas

Buildings hanging on cliff edge after monster storm hits

Photos taken of Great Keppel Island show a weather ravaged Putney Beach.

Unfinished anti-erosion project fails to protect beach

Rocky neighbours furious after decades of devastation

Poy Pensio looks at a water course that overflows across Shields Ave.

Residents struck once more by creek water

Local Partners

Buildings hanging on cliff edge after monster storm hits

Unfinished anti-erosion project fails to protect beach

Fuel Frenzy

Win a $1,000 Fuel Voucher
Learn More

Lions Club prepares to celebrate milestone

District Cabinet treasurer and Past District Governor Lindsay and his wife Estelle Lindsay, chair and secretary of the 50th anniversary committee.

Yeppoon Club organises a dinner spectacle in gold

Students go from sporting field to centre stage

CENTRE STAGE: The Cathedral College students Lucy Busby and Joseph Lewis ready to take their lead roles in Footloose.

The Cathedral College production set to get toes tapping

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

WHAT'S ON: Your guide to events across the region this weekend

SHAKEN, NOT STIRRRED: Jasmine Rout , Simon Roe and other CQUniversity Hospitality students will serve up martinis at a Martini Sampler Session at the Willby's Training Restaurant this weekend.

There's something for everyone happening in CQ

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

SBS set to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about the food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Darker take on colourful teen heroes

Naomi Scott, RJ Cyler, Dacre Montgomery, Ludi Lin and Becky G in Power Rangers.

OUR movie reviewer gets nostalgic for the 90s with Power Rangers.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Iron Fist packs a weak punch

NOT IMPRESSED: Finn Jones in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Iron Fist.

THE problem with Marvel's Iron Fist is Iron Fist.

Bea's parting gift: The Freak's in the frame

Pamela Rabe stars as Joan Ferguson in a scene from season five of the TV series Wentworth.

Gripping prison drama Wentworth returns for a volatile fifth season.

Affordable First Home or Great Investment

21 Wittenberg Way, Norman Gardens 4701

House 3 1 1 $359,000

Look at the price of this low set home in Norman Gardens! With fantastic street appeal, and a solid brick construction. Features include: 3 good sized bedrooms...

Blissful Rural Retreat

373 Browns Lane, Bungundarra 4703

5 1 5 $559,000negoti...

Meander past the fruit trees, over the creek, up the graded driveway and be greeted by stunning mountain views that will win your heart. Enjoy the benefits of...

Granny Flat, Huge Property at Glenlee on 2 acres approx.

41 Swadling Avenue, Glenlee 4711

House 6 3 10 $659,000

Wow Wow Wow this 6 bedroom plus office home is massive and will suit the larger family looking for room for everyone to spread out. Will also suit the family...

Modern Living in Convenient Location!

15 Alan Drive, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 3 $449,000

Immaculately presented in Frenchville close to Schools and shopping conveniences this home is a MUST to inspect. Enjoy open plan living, dining and kitchen which...

Sensational Homesite With Stunning Panoramic Views-Olive Estate-$170,000

11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview 4701

Residential Land What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your ... $170,000

What an Amazing Acreage Lifestyle, on 4041m2 , when you build your "'Dream Home" at 11 Trenwith Terrace, Rockyview. You will love this sensational elevated...

3 BEDROOMS. FULLY AIR-CONDITIONED. IN-GROUND POOL. $259,000 NEG.

27 Schultz Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 2 $259,000

Don’t delay! Inspect this 3 Bedroom Highset home today. This is a fantastic family home. Enjoy the long sizzling summer days in the inground pool. All the bedrooms...

Best Value Home Site

9 (Lot 103) Tomtit Avenue, Parkhurst 4702

Residential Land Lot 103 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of ... $166,900

Lot 103 Tomtit Avenue, Riverside Estate, Parkhurst has to be one of the best value home sites in Rockhampton for 1,500m2 at only $166,900. Lot 103 has town water...

Big block. Big views. Little price!

31 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

Residential Land Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of ... $159,000

Located in a terrific Frenchville neighborhood, and set amidst a variety of designer homes, this hillside block is not simply a place to build that dream home...

Family Home, Rockyview, 5147m Lot (1 Acre Plus)

4 Kendall Court, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 6 $560,000

Located at 4 Kendall Court, Olive Estate, Rockyview is this 4 bedroom family home in a quiet cul-d-sac with plenty of room for the kids to run and play. Features...

3 BAY POWERED SHED! BORE! 4047m2 LOT! SOLAR PANELS! 4 BEDS &amp; 2 BATHS. $420,000

651 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 2 3 $420,000

If you are looking for a home with a difference that captures an easy going rural lifestyle blended with a tropical retreat, close to the city, then look no...

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Coffee king snaps up gym

Mooloolaba Healthworks site sells for $2.1million

Luxury hotel expands $400m water park development

Developer to push on with second stage of massive new water park

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!