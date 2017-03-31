FITZROY FLOOD: Rocky's riverside car parks inundated

The Fitzroy River is steadily rising ahead of an expected peak of 8.5m next week.

7.30AM: ROCKHAMPTON CBD workers will be forced to find alternative car parking, with the Fitzroy River inundating the riverside car parks in Victoria Pde ahead of a predicted 8.5m peak next week.

The latest advice from the Bureau of Meteorology, as at 5.15am, is that the main flood peak in the Fitzroy system is between Pink Lagoon and Yatton, moving downstream over the week.

Fitzroy River flood 31/03/17 at 7am: The Fitzroy River is rapidly rising ahead of an expected peak of 8.5m next week.

There's been no significant rainfall overnight, a welcome respite from Cyclone Debbie's drenching falls.

The Fitzroy River at Yaamba is expected to remain around the minor flood level of 9m over the next few days.

Rises are predicted over the weekend, with moderate flooding from Monday.

The same situation is likely to unfold in Rockhampton, with moderate flooding to develop during Tuesday and Wednesday.

Peak predictions will be provided by the bureau as peaks are reached upstream, but Rockhampton Regional Council has issues warnings for an 8.5m flood.

In Rockhampton, the river is expected to remain below minor flood level, 7m, over the weekend.

Flood heights in the Fitzroy catchment as at 5.15am Friday, March 31. Bureau of Meteorology

BE PREPARED: See the full list of streets expected to go under as the Fitzroy floods next week.

Moderate flooding is predicted for the Dawson River, while moderate flooding is peaking in the Don River at Rannes and in Callide Dreek at Goovigen with waters now falling.

Major flooding is expected for the Connors and Isaac Rivers, but there is "very limited data” on this due to station and communication failures.

Major flood levels are occurring downstream on the Isaac River at Yatton, with major flooding to continue well into next week.

Significant major flooding is also occuring along the Mackenzie River, with 17.76m at Tartrus and rising.

This is approaching a record level of 18.19m recorded in 1958.

The Mackenzie River is likely to reach 18m Friday afternoon, 3m above the major flood level of 15m.