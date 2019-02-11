Menu
MAKING A SPLASH: Sally Adamski and Clint James hit the water at Emu Park in the Fitzroy Frogs' first race event of the year on Sunday morning.
MAKING A SPLASH: Sally Adamski and Clint James hit the water at Emu Park in the Fitzroy Frogs' first race event of the year on Sunday morning.
Sport

Fitzroy Frogs leap into first triathlon of 2019 season

Pam McKay
by
11th Feb 2019 4:31 PM
TRIATHLON: A host of juniors greeted the start line at the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club's first event of the 2019 season on Sunday.

Eighty-seven athletes contested enticer and sprint distances in aquathlon, duathlon and triathlon events at Emu Park.

Photos
Frogs' president Craig McCormack said it was a fantastic turnout and there were a number of new faces.

"The club's doing a lot more this year. It seems it's in the forefront of people's minds, which is great.

"People are really motivated by the fact there is something happening and we're seeing that.

"We had a range of athletes on Sunday but there were plenty of juniors, which augurs well for the future of the club and the sport in this region.

"The weather was pretty good. All in all, for this time of year, you couldn't have asked for better conditions.”

Maggie Simmons won the female enticer triathlon in a time of 40:50.2, while Jimmy McConachy took the honours in the male event in 40:40.9.

In the sprint triathlon, it was Lisa Tyler (1:27:22.8) who prevailed in the women's and Team Fookes that won the male event (1:10:46.3).

McCormack said Emu Park was a "really honest course” that was challenging but offered plenty of variety.

He is hoping that participation numbers continue to build this year.

"There's no reason why we shouldn't be pulling 85 to 100 people as we continue to spread the word and broaden our base,” McCormack said.

The Frogs' next triathlon is on Sunday, March 10, at Tannum Sands.

RESULTS

Aquathlon

  • Enticer, female: Taitum Harney 1, Cordelia Ramm 2, Emma Kirk 3
  • Sprint, female: Bec Harney 1
  • Sprint, male: Mark Moffat 1, Stephen Martin 2

Duathlon

  • Enticer, female: Lana Lavett 1
  • Enticer, male: Dylan Neden 1, Cody Neden 2
  • Sprint, male: Rob McArthur 1, Tony Richardson 2

Triathlon

  • Enticer, female: Maggie Simmons 1, Jazlyn Johnson 2, Megan Adamski 3
  • Enticer, male: Jimmy McConachy 1, Jack Lynch 2, David Guinane 3
  • Sprint, female: Lisa Tyler 1, Tracey Prince 2, Sally Adamski 3
  • Sprint, male: Team Fookes 1, Brodie Williams 2, Troy Tomkins 3
emu park fitzroy frogs triathlon club tannum sands triathlon
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

