Fitzroy Frogs out in force despite testing weather

Andrew Altouvas and Heidi McCormick from the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club at a triathlon event in Tannum Sands on Sunday.

Andrew Altouvas and Heidi McCormick from the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club at a triathlon event in Tannum Sands on Sunday. Anne-Marie Lawrie

TRIATHLON: FITZROY Frogs Triathlon Club was out in force at Tannum Sands on Sunday despite the testing weather conditions.

Visiting Tannum Sands for the second time this year, the Frogs competed in enticer and sprint events for duathlon, aquathon and triathlon events.

Local men Rhys Jones and Riley Denham placed first and second in the men's all-ages triathlon sprint, 800m swim, 21km ride and 5.5km run.

Jones finished in one hour and 16 minutes, with Denham finishing shortly after having competed the course in one hour and 20 minutes.

Alison Green participating in the all-ages Aquathon Sprint race as part of a triathlon meet between Fitzroy Frogs, Gladstone, and Tannum Sands on Sunday at Tannum Sands. Anne-Marie Lawrie

Alison Green took out the aquathon-sprint in the all-ages female event, finishing the 1200m swim and 5.5km run in just over one hour and eight minutes.

In the female all-ages triathlon enticer, Heidi McCormick finished the 400m swim, 12km ride and 2.8km run in just over one hour and three minutes.

Craig McCormack, president of the Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club, said everyone performed well given the tough conditions.

"The bike and the run conditions were fair, but the swim conditions were certainly the challenge on Sunday,” he said.

"That opened up the field early in the race because those that caught in the sweep had to really work hard in the swim compared to those who swam strong. You don't often get that distinction in an event, especially if you've got nice and comfortable ocean conditions everyone gets out of the water fairly pleased with themselves, but yesterday was certainly very testing.

"There was a little bit of breeze on the bike leg as well, so people found that challenging.”