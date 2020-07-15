Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sydney woman Anika Craney, 29, in was in good spirits while clutching onto a book about sharks in Cairns Hospital on Tuesday night. PICTURE: Dean Cropp
Sydney woman Anika Craney, 29, in was in good spirits while clutching onto a book about sharks in Cairns Hospital on Tuesday night. PICTURE: Dean Cropp
News

Shark attack victim in good spirits despite surgery

by Toby Vue
15th Jul 2020 1:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE 29-year-old woman reportedly bitten by a shark off Fitzroy Island on Tuesday is set to undergo surgery but remains in good spirits, her friend and boat skipper Dean Cropp says.

Deckhand and videographer Anika Craney suffered a possible fracture to her left ankle after she was bitten while swimming near Welcome Bay off a private boat, Barefoot II.

She was flown to Cairns Hospital and remained there overnight.

On arrival at the hospital yesterday, Ms Craney declared she "still loves sharks".

Mr Cropp said he would be going to the hospital to support her during surgery.

"We sent a video of us in the water yesterday after she was airlifted just to get the monkey off our back and she was stoked by it," Mr Cropp said.

"She was largely worried about us sailing off without her than her injuries. She's now concentrating on getting better and we're here for her."

Asked about whether they have received more information about whether it was a shark, Mr Cropp said they were adamant it was a shark based on their experiences in freediving and filming in marine environments.

Anika Craney , 29, was swimming off Fitzroy Island when she was bitten on the leg by a fish. Picture: Instagram.
Anika Craney , 29, was swimming off Fitzroy Island when she was bitten on the leg by a fish. Picture: Instagram.


Some marine experts have raised doubts over whether the attacker was a shark.

"Based on the severity of the bite, she's not a weekend snorkeller. She knows enough" Mr Cropp said.

He praised the tenacity of Ms Craney, who also lost her Cobargo home during the New South Wales bushfires.

"She's an important part of our crew and really doesn't want to lose that adventurous spirit," he said.

"The heartache she went through in the bushfire was more severe than this."

Ms Craney's family is set to fly into Cairns today to visit her.

Originally published as Fitzroy Island attack victim in good spirits despite surgery

More Stories

editors picks shark attack

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        premium_icon Data reveals how much the average CQ worker earns

        Money The Australia Bureau of Statistics has released the latest CQ statistics.

        International hit series returns to Capricorn Coast

        premium_icon International hit series returns to Capricorn Coast

        TV Argentinian family filmed discovering the beauty of the Capricorn Coast and...

        Man hospitalised after two vehicles crash on Capricorn Hwy

        premium_icon Man hospitalised after two vehicles crash on Capricorn Hwy

        News Emergency crews have raced west of Rockhampton to the scene of a crash on the...

        • 15th Jul 2020 12:05 PM
        MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 10 of the NRL

        premium_icon MINTO’S TIPS: Who Scott likes in Round 10 of the NRL

        Sport Ex-Bronco says Luke Keary’s form has him on track for a Blues jersey.

        • 15th Jul 2020 12:15 PM