Fitzroy Martial Arts fighters to pack a punch next month

SHARED PASSION: Brandt and his daughter Lani both share a passion for martial arts.

SHARED PASSION: Brandt and his daughter Lani both share a passion for martial arts. Brandt Cogill

MARTIAL ARTS: Fitzroy Martial Arts is expecting to pack a punch next month, with six of its members heading to tournaments against some of the state's best.

On February 23, the centre's owner, Brandt Cogill, Trent Minor and Coopar Smith will fight in the Coastal Combat MMA show at Coolum on the Sunshine Coast.

"Trent is one of our jujitsu guys and he was awarded the most successful Queensland competitor last year,” Cogill said.

On the same night, Razor Events' Rocky Rumble will be held at Callaghan Park, with three of Fitzroy Martial Arts' fighters nominated and awaiting fights.

"There Thabo Tshuma , had his first fight at the end of last year at Battle of the Beach at Yeppoon,” Cogill said.

"He won by a knock out in the third round and I was coaching him.

"There's also Brittany Leven and Chayce Smithwick.

"Britt has had one fight at the start of last year which she lost and Chayce will be debuting in his first fight, pending matches being confirmed.”

Cogill said since he began running the club more than three and a half years ago, he has seen a boom in numbers and it's only going from strength to strength.

Thabo Tshuma took out his first win at Battle of the Beach at Yeppoon last year. Fitzroy Martial Arts

"We put a lot of members on in the last 12 months because we opened Fitzroy Fitness,” Cogill said.

"There was a shed vacant to us next door and since we were running out of room and room on the timetable, we rented it.

"We've gained a lot of popularity and momentum and it's grown ever since.”

Membership includes access to both the martial arts and fitness side of the centre, with both areas working hand in hand in benefiting each other.

"I like all my competitors to do the fitness classes and we have those who do the fitness classes come over and do martial arts classes,” Cogill said.

"The fitness members compete in obstacle course races, Spartan, Tuff Mudda and Obstacle Hell and we've started a group called Obstacle Squad which is open to everyone.

"Everyone has their own goals on that side as well.”

Cogill began karate when he was seven years of age and 29 years later, he still has a passion for mixed martial arts.

"It's been a lifelong passion. After competing and coaching, I will focus more on youth development and putting them on a good path because I want to give back,” he said.

"I've always trained and I've competed at seven world championships and was in the last two Australian teams.

"I got a bronze medal at the world championships in 2012 in Sydney and I started doing MMA about five or six years ago. I now fight professional MMA.

"It's a holistic approach to life and it's not just about fighting, it's about being a better person, having discipline and respect for yourself and others and it's a way to improve yourself.”

Fitzroy Martial Arts and Fitzroy Fitness offers classes including karate, jujitsu, MMA, kick boxing, and yoga, with competitors of various levels welcome for every style.

The centres are located at 31 Park St, North Rockhampton.