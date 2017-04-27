Families struggling after sudden ban hurts industry

Commercial fishing catch at Noosa North Shore, Saturday July 8, 2016, appearing in a public post on Facebook by Peter Wise on the same date.

AFTER calls for the LNP to cement its position on the Fitzroy River net fishing ban, candidate Douglas Rodgers has confirmed his party's stance on the issue.

The net fishing ban was headed by Mr Rodgers' political rival, Rockhampton MP Bill Byrne who touted the ban would increase tourism and develop the region into a recreational fishing destination.

Mr Byrne's policy came under fire during its implementation as some commercial fishermen believed there wasn't enough consultation with stakeholders about the ban.

In a letter to the editor, Frenchville man Ron Jenkins called on the LNP to make an "early statement" on the issue before the upcoming state election, as it was previously contended they would "rescind" the net-free zone if elected.

Mr Rodgers yesterday offered a diplomatic response to the issue, saying LNP's policy was to "consult with the relevant stakeholders" rather than blindly commit to ditching the ban.

"I can certainly see both sides of it, I can see why it's been a popular decision with recreational fisherman," Mr Rodgers said.

"The fact is the other fishermen weren't consulted appropriately, so they weren't able to change their business practices.

"I've been told from other areas that that's placed pressure on other fishing areas that are perhaps just as fragile as the Fitzroy River."

Douglas Rodgers, LNP candidate for Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK240317arodgers

Over 50 Central Queensland families have reportedly been struggling since the net-free zones were introduced in October 2015, but recreational fishermen have enjoyed a plentiful barramundi season.

Commercial fishermen impacted by the ban were offered a voluntary buy back of their licences by the Queensland Government to help them "adjust to the introduction of net-free zones".

Despite the impact on local business, Mr Rodgers stressed there would be no commitment by the LNP until arguments from both sides were considered.

"To come in overnight and get rid of them would perhaps be just as fraught an exercise as coming in overnight to install them," he said.

"There's certainly been a number of small business going to the wall because of what was done, but that's not to say they'll just be scrapped overnight.

"At the end of the day when you don't actually talk to the people you're going to affect by your decision, you set yourself up for a difficult time."