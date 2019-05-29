Fitzroy Report Card: Don't judge the river by its colour

WITH his company dependent on a healthy Fitzroy River, Craig Robertson says he is happy to hear this year's positive grading results, as seen in the 2017-18 Fitzroy Basin Report Card.

As the owner and operator of Reel Fishing CQ, Mr Robertson said when the Fitzroy is healthy the fish are biting.

"The Fitzroy can be a volatile system,” he said.

"With a man-made barrage system put in, the river has had to adapt from being clean to being dirty like it is is at the moment, and then making it's way clean again.

"Fish don't bite really well if it's high in turbidity, if its really dirty.”

Spending almost every day on the river, Mr Robertson knows it like the back of his hand and he knows it has so much more to offer than what we see from the bridges or the CBD.

Craig Robertson, owner, and operator or Reel Fishing CQ. Craig Robertson

"We're not stuck fishing in what people see going over the bridge,” he said.

"What you see over the bridge is not what the rest of the river looks like, so don't judge it from what it looks like in Rocky.

"That's what we are really trying to push and the man-made barrage has put a barrier in place to stop the natural stream cleaning itself out, so it takes a bit longer to clean itself out.

"You just have to go down stream a bit further, the Fitzroy is a massive system and what you see in Rocky is only a very small part.

"If the Fitzroy is dirty we fish at the Fitzroy Delta near Port Alma, it gets fresh salt water coming in from Keppel Bay so it cleans itself out naturally.”

Mr Robertson was happy to see the Fitzroy receive a B grading and said a grade like that could only be a good thing for the region.

"That grading obviously reflects the system is to an acceptable standard and we are still getting lots of fish,” he said.