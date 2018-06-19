Fitzroy River to be spotlighted on international live stream

Cr Tony Williams on the Fitzroy River promoting barra fishing in the region. Rocky is possibly the only place in the world where you can catch a trophy size barramundi in the centre of a city.

Cr Tony Williams on the Fitzroy River promoting barra fishing in the region. Rocky is possibly the only place in the world where you can catch a trophy size barramundi in the centre of a city. Chris Ison ROK190618cfishing1

MILLIONS of people across the world will tune into live fishing from our very own Fitzroy River this weekend.

Rockhampton has been selected as the only Australian location to feature in a 24-hour globally broadcast stream this weekend to mark World Fishing Day.

The coverage further cements Rockhampton's reputation as the home of the barramundi and comes off the back of the council's Fishing the Fitzroy marketing campaign.

The 24-hour television broadcast will be streamed from 24 locations across the globe.

Hosted from London, Rockhampton will be one of the first areas to be featured alongside New Zealand and Japan.

Tracking the sun, Alaska will be the last location to be shown.

Rocky to feature in World Fishing Day: Cr. Tony Williams talks about the broadcast of barra fishing on the Fitzroy River during World Fishing Day.

Rockhampton Regional Council Infrastructure Committee Chair, Councillor Tony Williams, said Rockhampton's selection demonstrated the region's international fishing reputation.

"We have long known Rockhampton is the home of barramundi and now the rest of the world is getting to know it too,” he said.

"With incredible fishing opportunities against the backdrop of Mount Archer right in the heart of the CBD, we are one of the best places in the world for anglers.”

The broadcast will go live this Saturday and Cr Williams is encouraging locals to get involved.

"We would love to see residents come down for the broadcast and help us show that off,” he said.

"I'll certainly be dropping a line in myself.”

Cr Williams was proud to see the Fitzroy River being showcased.

Over the last few years, he has put in many hours of advocating to promote the fishing hub.

"We have charter boats in the river now, we have more competitions, we are doing more infrastructure,” he said.

"To have this event culminating in a worldwide audience, looking at what we have to offer, it is really the icing on the cake.”

John Haenky, Director, Offshore Productions, will be filming the live broadcast on the Fitzroy River. Chris Ison ROK190618cfishing3

TV personality and owner of recreational fishing production company Offshore Productions, John Haenke, has organised the event.

Mr Haenke moved to Rockhampton earlier this year as talk of great fishing lured him to the region.

The streaming will work using "modern technology” at its best.

Mr Haenke and his crew will receive a backpack that his cameraman will wear on the boat, with a signal going to the satellite and direct to London.

The crew will wear an earpiece with directions coming from the show director in London.

"We jumped on it straight away, the fact that the river here is net free, the council is backing it all, it is very sustainable for the future,” Mr Haenke said.

"A big part of World Fishing Day is making sure there are fish still here for our grandkids.”

BROADCAST:

Watch:

The World Fishing Day broadcast will be available to stream via the FishingTV Video on Demand platform, available for iOS, Android, SmartTV, Amazon FireTV and online at fishingtv.com.

For more information visit: www.worldfishingday.com/show

