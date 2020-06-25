Fitzroy River Water major equipment for sewer, water review
FITZROY River Water requires a number of specialised equipment items to keep the water and sewerage infrastructure operational.
A report was brought to the Rockhampton Regional Council seeking approval for sole suppliers.
The report listed the equipment needed for the operations:
- Specially sized and graded sand for municipal water filtration: Customised filters for water treatment plant filtration. Estimated purchased of $12,500 every two to three years to renew the sand in the 10 sand filters.
- Radar sensors for monitoring liquid levels in wells: Estimated replacement cost of $30,000 for 15 sensors, controllers and display instruments.
- Pontoon mounted pump mixer system for sludge management activities: Current expenditure since 2012 to date is $36,000 with an average of $9000 per annum.
- Gas capture, gas mixing and handing systems for anaerobic digesters: The flaring systems requires three-monthly servicing and relevant repairs, maintenances and associated equipment purchase. Current expenditure outside of original contract is about $25,000 per annum.