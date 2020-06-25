Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Council News

Fitzroy River Water major equipment for sewer, water review

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
25th Jun 2020 2:55 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FITZROY River Water requires a number of specialised equipment items to keep the water and sewerage infrastructure operational.

A report was brought to the Rockhampton Regional Council seeking approval for sole suppliers.

The report listed the equipment needed for the operations:

  • Specially sized and graded sand for municipal water filtration: Customised filters for water treatment plant filtration. Estimated purchased of $12,500 every two to three years to renew the sand in the 10 sand filters.
  • Radar sensors for monitoring liquid levels in wells: Estimated replacement cost of $30,000 for 15 sensors, ­controllers and display instruments.
  • Pontoon mounted pump mixer system for sludge management activities: Current expenditure since 2012 to date is $36,000 with an average of $9000 per annum.
  • Gas capture, gas mixing and handing systems for anaerobic digesters: The flaring systems requires three-monthly servicing and relevant repairs, maintenances and associated equipment purchase. Current expenditure outside of original contract is about $25,000 per annum.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major development in Rocky COVID-19 nurse investigation

        premium_icon Major development in Rocky COVID-19 nurse investigation

        Health It was a case that spread panic through the CQ community and now authorities are closing in on discovering what went wrong.

        Do you know this pub at heart of Russian hacking mystery?

        premium_icon Do you know this pub at heart of Russian hacking mystery?

        Technology Rockhampton man reports Russian hacker site, police arrive 20 minutes later.

        ‘Listen, I’ve got a potential superstar up here’

        premium_icon ‘Listen, I’ve got a potential superstar up here’

        Sport The phone call from a CQ Origin legend that helped launch Cameron Munster’s NRL...

        ‘A caring and a welcoming soul’: Tributes flow for slain mum

        premium_icon ‘A caring and a welcoming soul’: Tributes flow for slain mum

        Crime Karen Gilliland was a devoted nurse with a ‘contagious smile’.