Fitzroy River Water plugging gully traps to stop sewerage overflow

The Fitzroy River at Rockhampton out the front of the The Edge Apartments Hotel at 7.50am at 5.50 metres.

FITZROY River Water (FRW) wishes to advise residents that staff are installing plugs into gully traps to reduce the risk of sewerage overflow onto properties.

Chair of the Local Disaster Management Group, Councillor Tony Williams said the plugs were being installed to protect public health during the floods.

"Plugging gully traps is a very practical and effective way of protecting affected home owners,” Cr Williams said.

"Up to 1100 properties in low-lying areas may need to be plugged with the river predicted to reach a peak of around 9.5 metres on Wednesday. FRW is currently going through the process of notifying these home owners.

"Plugging will see the property's grey water from showers, washing machines and sink water overflow over the gully trap and into the property's yard, instead of down the sewerage drain.

"During this time the property's toilet system should function normally.

"It is important that those residents who do have gully traps plugged minimise their grey water use and do not remove the gully plug.

"FRW staff will safely remove all gully plugs once the floodwaters have subsided and there are no longer any evident health risks,” he said.