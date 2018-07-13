Fitzroy riverbank on show for this year's river festival

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Lachlan McMurtrie from McMurtrie Consulting Engineers look inside the Arboria exhibition at the Rockhampton River Festival.

Rockhampton Mayor Margaret Strelow and Lachlan McMurtrie from McMurtrie Consulting Engineers look inside the Arboria exhibition at the Rockhampton River Festival. Michelle Gately

VISITORS to the Rockhampton River Festival this weekend are in for an "extraordinary weekend” with up to 100,000 people expected to descend on the riverside.

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said it is an "important event to experience world class entertainment”.

Entry is free with some ticketed events.

"Most of it is just free, it will run you ragged,” she said.

This year the festival has a larger than usual footprint.

Walking among the riverbank for a media preview yesterday, the build up of excitement was evident as people eagerly waited for the event.

"What I have seen is just amazing,” Cr Strelow said.

"We have spread out a bit more so all visitors will get to enjoy what there is to see.”

The festival was born in 2015 and embraces all things arts, culture, entertainment, food and enjoyment.

"The River Festival has gone from strength to strength in the short time that it has been part of our community life,” Cr Strelow said.

"I'm particularly delighted with this year's offering and huge credit must go to Advance Rockhampton's regional promotions team.”

This year will be the first river festival after the riverside precinct has been redeveloped and this year focusses on showcasing this new space.

"We love just showing what we have to show in the physical elements in the riverside but also the local talent,” she said.

"There is a really robust program of art and music which will make sure this is a festival of the people.

"This year we have moved away from the lane ways, we have kept them free flowing for the businesses and people that live nearby and we have made use of the two levels of the river

"Quay Street and the low level of the river, because we have had that fabulous redevelopment done, it just lends itself beautifully to the sorts of entertainment and acts that are going to be performing

"There is lots to see, make sure you make a couple of days of it and spread yourself around and get to see everything there is.”

Don't forget to download the River Festival app through the Eventium Event Portal by entering the code RRF2018.

For a full program, visit rockhamptonriverfestival.com.au