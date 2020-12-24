Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Five people have been arrested after up to a dozen people were involved in an assault this morning which left a man unconscious and hospitalised.
Five people have been arrested after up to a dozen people were involved in an assault this morning which left a man unconscious and hospitalised.
Crime

Five arrested as a dozen attack unconscious man in assault

by Will Zwar
24th Dec 2020 8:40 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

FIVE people have been arrested, with up to a dozen involved in an assault in the CBD in the early hours of this morning.

Northern Watch Commander Len Turner said the victim was knocked unconscious in the attack but it didn't stop the aggressive perpetrators who continued to lay into him.

"About 3.20am police responded to an assault on Peel St and Shadforth Ln," he said.

"A male was knocked to the ground and knocked unconscious, while unconscious about 10 to 12 people continued to assault him with various kicks and punches."

"We've arrested five people, two male and three females, serious crime detectives have been called and are conducting investigations."

The victim is in Royal Darwin Hospital with some serious injuries. At this stage they are not life threatening

will.zwar@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Five arrested as a dozen attack unconscious man in CBD assault

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Prison inmate appeals sentence from Yeppoon magistrate

        Premium Content Prison inmate appeals sentence from Yeppoon magistrate

        Crime The appeal relates to two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm, for which he was charged with one March 15, 2020.

        Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

        Premium Content Surf Lakes appoints international sales directors

        News More pieces of the puzzle have been put in place to make the Yeppoon dream a...

        Walking trails to be improved in bushfire recovery scheme

        Premium Content Walking trails to be improved in bushfire recovery scheme

        Politics Money will go towards work in 13 local council areas that were most affected by...

        Stallholder: Why new venue for markets is so important

        Premium Content Stallholder: Why new venue for markets is so important

        News Bruce Benson has been selling his produce at the weekly event at Kern Arcade for 20...