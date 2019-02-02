Five arrested in Central Qld meth trafficking operation

FILE PIC: 200 grams of ice (methamphetamine) found hidden on a person at Rockhampton Airport.

FIVE people were arrested on Thursday and appeared in court for bail applications after a drug ring bust at Biloela this week.

One of the five was remanded in custody after their bail application was refused yesterday by Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale.

Beau Rasmussen has 50 supply and two trafficking dangerous drug charges along with charges of disobey a court order, possess dangerous drugs, possess something used in the commission of a crime, receive tainted property, possess items suspected to be proceeds of crime and possessing a weapon. He was denied bail.

Larry Devine, who has been charged with one count of supply and one of trafficking dangerous drugs, was granted bail.

His defence lawyer Doug Winning said his client was arrested during a police operation which focused on identifying people involved in trafficking methamphetamines in Biloela area.

Mr Winning said police surveillance, covert operatives and phone intercepts were used to gather evidence over three months.

"Investigations revealed the primary traffickers were Beau Rassmussen and Erin (Dawn) Green,” he said.

"Of the 2500 intercepts (sms and phone calls) 102 of those directly involved Devine.”

He said police alleged 18 requests were made of Devine to deliver drugs.

"Curiously, he was supplying drugs to Green. It seems very clear he was a 'runner' between these two,” he said.

"It is said by police that in total, they can identify about 10.55g of drugs was delivered to others ... and the potential profit of that was $3300.”

Co-accused Debbie Cherie Homans, Codey Lee Mellor and Erin Dawn Green were all granted bail.

Homans has one count of supply and one of trafficking, Mellor has 11 supply and one trafficking and Green has 33 supply and one trafficking dangerous drugs charges.

All five have had their matters adjourned until March 20.