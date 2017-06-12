Five calls for help in seven days for CQ coast guards

COAST guard crews on the Capricorn Coast were kept busy last week with five rescues.

A cruiser had to call the coast guard for help last week after it struck a submerged object.

The weekly report from the volunteer organisation about activities off the Capricorn Coast included this rescue by Keppel Sands crew to help the Mustang 3200 cruiser which was about one nautical mile south-south-east of Hummocky Island about 11am on Monday.

The coast guard report suggested the submerged object could have been a log from recent floods and at the time the call came in, sea conditions were rough.

The rescue crew arrived on scene at 2.19pm and the vessel was initially towed by its anchor chain to calmer water closer to the island where the tow line was connected.

The vessel was towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour by 7pm.

The second rescue occurred the next night.

VTS Gladstone received a distress call at 7.30pm from a 12m flybridge cruiser which had run out of fuel north of Corio Bay on a trip from Hamilton Island to Brisbane, via Rosslyn Bay.

The Police SAR Co-ordinator called Yeppoon coast guard by phone and a rescue crew was activated. Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 8.30pm, took the vessel in tow at 9.30pm

and the vessels reached Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 12.15am.

In appreciation of this assistance, the owner of the vessel made a substantial donation to the Coast Guard.

The third 'call for help' came late on Wednesday afternoon when the Australian Maritime Safety Authority detected a signal from an old distress beacon broadcasting.

A fixed wing aircraft provided a location near the Capricorn Coast and the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter pinpointed the location at Yeppoon landfill after nightfall. The next morning, Yeppoon coast guard was notified and a team was despatched to the landfill with the handheld EPIRB locator.

This incident highlights the need for boaties to hand expired beacons in to the coast guard at Rosslyn Bay or at Rockhampton Landfill office and not to discard them in rubbish bins.

Media coverage of this incident has resulted in a least one expired beacon being handed in, which will ensure that it causes no problems in future.

The fourth call for help came on Sunday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service called at 1.04pm after a woman on her own had called 000 from Monkey Beach after being stung by a jellyfish. Her phone had gone dead after the call, so she could not be recontacted.

As soon as a paramedic arrived at Rosslyn Bay at 1.25pm, RMH Rescue departed and headed to Great Keppel Island .

The patient could not be found at Monkey Beach as she had walked back to Fishermans Beach where she had left the ferry.

After local residents notified QAS, the crew of RMH Rescue located her and she was transported back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.45pm where she had recovered sufficiently to drive back to Rockhampton.

The fifth call came at 5pm that day.

Rockhampton received a request for assistance from a 4.2m boat that had broken down in Inkerman Creek, south of Rockhampton near Bajool.

CHSS Rescue departed Keppel Sands at 6.30pm, reached the disabled vessel at 8.20pm, towed it to Port Alma at 8.45pm and returned to Keppel Sands at 9.40pm.

COMING UP

Coast Guard Yeppoon will participate in another training exercise with the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter today from 10.30am onwards at Wreck Point, subject to weather and operational requirements.

At about noon on Saturday, following the official opening of the new Wreck Point lookout, four vessels from Coast Guard Yeppoon and Coast Guard Keppel Sands will provide an on-water display.