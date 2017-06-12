24°
News

Five calls for help in seven days for CQ coast guards

Kerri-Anne Mesner
| 12th Jun 2017 12:20 PM
CHSS coast guard.
CHSS coast guard. Yeppoon Coast Guard

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COAST guard crews on the Capricorn Coast were kept busy last week with five rescues.

A cruiser had to call the coast guard for help last week after it struck a submerged object.

The weekly report from the volunteer organisation about activities off the Capricorn Coast included this rescue by Keppel Sands crew to help the Mustang 3200 cruiser which was about one nautical mile south-south-east of Hummocky Island about 11am on Monday.

The coast guard report suggested the submerged object could have been a log from recent floods and at the time the call came in, sea conditions were rough.

The rescue crew arrived on scene at 2.19pm and the vessel was initially towed by its anchor chain to calmer water closer to the island where the tow line was connected.

The vessel was towed to Rosslyn Bay Harbour by 7pm.

The second rescue occurred the next night.

VTS Gladstone received a distress call at 7.30pm from a 12m flybridge cruiser which had run out of fuel north of Corio Bay on a trip from Hamilton Island to Brisbane, via Rosslyn Bay.

The Police SAR Co-ordinator called Yeppoon coast guard by phone and a rescue crew was activated.　 Gormans Removals Rescue departed Rosslyn Bay at 8.30pm, took the vessel in tow at 9.30pm

and the vessels reached Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 12.15am.

In appreciation of this assistance, the owner of the vessel made a substantial donation to the Coast Guard.

The third 'call for help' came late on Wednesday afternoon when the Australian Maritime Safety Authority detected a signal from an old distress beacon broadcasting.

A fixed wing aircraft provided a location near the Capricorn Coast and the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter pinpointed the location at Yeppoon landfill after nightfall. The next morning, Yeppoon coast guard was notified and a team was despatched to the landfill with the handheld EPIRB locator.

Read more here: Rubbish rescue: Crews frustrated over wild goose chase

This incident highlights the need for boaties to hand expired beacons in to the coast guard at Rosslyn Bay or at Rockhampton Landfill office and not to discard them in rubbish bins.

Media coverage of this incident has resulted in a least one expired beacon being handed in, which will ensure that it causes no problems in future.

The fourth call for help came on Sunday afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service called at 1.04pm after a woman on her own had called 000 from Monkey Beach after being stung by a jellyfish. Her phone had gone dead after the call, so she could not be recontacted.

As soon as a paramedic arrived at Rosslyn Bay at 1.25pm, RMH Rescue departed and headed to Great Keppel Island .

The patient could not be found at Monkey Beach as she had walked back to Fishermans Beach where she had left the ferry.

After local residents notified QAS, the crew of RMH Rescue located her and she was transported back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour at 2.45pm where she had recovered sufficiently to drive back to Rockhampton.

The fifth call came at 5pm that day.

Rockhampton received a request for assistance from a 4.2m boat that had broken down in Inkerman Creek, south of Rockhampton near Bajool.

CHSS Rescue departed Keppel Sands at 6.30pm, reached the disabled vessel at 8.20pm, towed it to Port Alma at 8.45pm and returned to Keppel Sands at 9.40pm.

COMING UP

Coast Guard Yeppoon will participate in another training exercise with the Capricorn Rescue Helicopter today from 10.30am onwards at Wreck Point, subject to weather and operational requirements.

At about noon on Saturday, following the official opening of the new Wreck Point lookout, four vessels from Coast Guard Yeppoon and Coast Guard Keppel Sands will provide an on-water display.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

80-tonne-120km/h monster ride coming to Rocky Show

80-tonne-120km/h monster ride coming to Rocky Show

It is the latest and largest thrill ride travelling the Southern Hemisphere - it needs three semi-trailers to move it.

DANGER ZONE: Rocky roads set for critical $1.1M upgrade

Two dangerous Rocky intersection are about to be overhauled.

Critical black spot funding announced for Rocky roads

OPINION: Why does the levee need 70% support?

Flood water Linnett St.

Remember it doesn't take 70% of the electorate to get rid of you.

Woman banned from alcohol after boozy bad behaviour

Drinks, drunk, party, generic

Rocky woman pleads guilty to eight charges, including assaults

Local Partners

Queen's Birthday honours for four locals

Local residents named in the Queen's Birthday 2017 Honours List.

Win a $1000

GROCERY GIFT CARD!
Learn More

GALLERY: Law Ball steps back to roaring 20s

Kellie and Brain McGowran at the Law Ball.

Prohibition Era glitz and glamour transforms new Upper Level

Chance to own a piece of Burke and Wills history

Burke and Wills venue manager Jodie Spence. The hotel which has closed to begin major renovations, will be having a sale Sunday June 28 of all furniture which includes, lamps, beds, paintings, blankets. June 10, 2017

Vintage lovers and antique collectors are in for a treat

WHAT'S ON: 72 hours across the region

SHOW TIME: Ashton Mather, Zander Jacqued and Oliver Armstrong ride the Whizzer at Yeppoon Show last year.

Check out what's on this weekend in CQ.

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood pumping

Slated for release in February 2018, Black Panther follows the superhero introduced in 2016's Captain America: Civil War.

Katy Perry ranks sex with Orlanda Bloom, John Mayer

John Mayer probably isn't going to love this.

“I would have sex with all of them when I get out of this place!”

Stewart downs F1 'shoey' with Aussie Ricciardo

Patrick Stewart performs a 'shoey' at the Canadian Grand Prix.

'Star Trek' actor joins in as Aussie celebrates third in F1 race.

Judah breaks through Tina Arena's Chains on The Voice

Judah Kelly performs on The Voice.

Judah earns standing ovation after taking on Tina Arena classic

Toowoomba Batman fans mourn Adam West's death

PAYING RESPECT: Batman fans Shaun (left) and Stuart Blackburn honour actor Adam West&#39;s famed role with their Batmobile.

Family who built the 1989 model Batmobile pay their respects

Dark side of world’s best job

“I’ve had friends who have been stalked,” Kathleen tells 60 Minutes.

Being a female professional gamer has serious downsides

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin reportedly end engagement

Sally Fitzgibbons and Trent Merrin have reportedly called it quits

Stunning Ocean Views from Meikleville Hill!

13 Found Street, Meikleville Hill 4703

House 4 2 2 Offers Over...

Entertain guests or just sit back and enjoy the tranquillity of the bushland and the relaxing Ocean Views from the upper and lower entertaining decks! • Enjoy...

Escape to the Rainforest!

122 Arnolds Road, Byfield 4703

2 1 4 $289,000

Quaint 2-bedroom cottage, tropical fruit trees and a beautiful creek make this 2.5 acre parcel a magical place to call home! • Variety of tropical fruit and...

POSITIONED IN PRESTIGOUS NORMAN GARDENS

32 Nagle Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $450,000

The open plan layout is the MAJOR attraction to this GREAT property delivering FAMILY LUXURY LIVING! - Designed for EASE of living, with beautiful BIG kitchen...

LIFESTYLE WITHOUT MAINTENANCE CIRCA 1946

229 Denham Street, The Range 4700

House 4 2 4 $495,000

EXCEPTIONALLY located in the highly sought after RANGE AREA! With GREAT ELEVATED VIEWS over the city out to Mount Archer. -Meticulously renovated with nothing to...

Fantastic 2 Storey Brick Home In Frenchville - Only $369,000

374 Lilley Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $369,000

Be Quick and Snap up this big, beautifully presented, 2 storey brick family home, in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville. You will love this wonderful...

Beautiful Presentation

6 McMurtrie Street, Kawana 4701

House 3 1 2 $285,000

If you have been looking for a neat as a pin home in a whisper quiet cul-de-sack then this beautifully presented home is a must for you to inspect. Features...

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

The Ultimate Acreage Property- Stunning 2 Storey Brick Home

4 Carol Court, Glenlee 4711

House 4 2 3 $547,000

STOP LOOKING - This is YOUR FAMILY'S Ultimate Acreage Property - at Glenlee, showcasing- -Stunning 2 Storey Brick Family Home on 4006m2, with 2 Street Access.

Stunning Tropical Oasis In The Heart Of Frenchville - $349,000

188 Wilson Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 5 $349,000

You will absolutely love this truly amazing tropical paradise right in the heart of Frenchville, in a quiet cul de sac street, within walking distance to the...

Amazing Highset Family Home With Stunning Views and Huge Rumpus -Only $329,000

12 Suthers Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 3 2 2 $329,000

You will love this fantastic highset family home perfectly positioned at the crest of Suthers Avenue in the highly sought after suburb of Frenchville and in the...

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

Contrasting homes with stunning views from Rocky's peak

The quite breath-taking views of the Rockhampton CBD and beyond.

Mt Archer homes with "other-worldy" feel

'Flippers' in: Real estate agents desperate for homes

Gardian sales consultant Greg Smith took three "flippers" to inspect a South Mackay home yesterday without even advertising it.

Agents report the lowest vacancy rates since 2012

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Open for inspection homes June 7-14

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!