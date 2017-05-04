Five charged after wild community brawl

Police are calling for assistance to locate anyone responsible for the theft of jewellery items from a Cannonvale home yesterday afternoon.

FIVE men have been involved in a wild brawl at a community event in Blackwater on Monday's public holiday.

At approximately 12.45am, police were called to the event on Yates Avenue.

It is alleged that a male person refused to leave licenced premises and was involved in a fight with a number of people.

Police issued an infringement notice to a 21-year-old man for failing to leave a licenced premises and public nuisance.

Police also issued infringement notices to two 22-year-old men, a 25-year-old man, a 26-year-old man and a 29-year-old man for public nuisance.

Between April 21 and 23 it is alleged that a break and enter offence occurred at a dwelling on Fay Street, Blackwater. Further investigations are continuing.

On April 27, police were called to an educational facility on Elm Street, Blackwater in relation to a disturbance. It is alleged that a 14-year-old boy caused a disturbance at the facility and ran from police. The boy was arrested and charged with trespass, wilful disturbance and obstructing police.

On April 28, police executed a search warrant at a dwelling on Sandalwood Street, Blackwater in relation to an ongoing property investigation. Police have charged a 42-year-old male with fraud and property offences after he allegedly sold stolen property.

On April 29, police were called to attend a small fire to the roof of a house on Boronia Street, Blackwater. Police investigations have revealed the blaze was non-suspicious.

On May 1, police were called to attend a disturbance at a dwelling in Eucalyptus Street, Blackwater. It is alleged that damaged was caused to the dwelling at that address. Police investigations led to a 15-year-old boy being arrested and charged with two counts of wilful damage, two counts of obstructing police and public nuisance. The juvenile was dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

At approximately 6pm on May 2, police were called to attend a single vehicle crash in bushland near Diamond Drive, Blackwater. As a result of the crash a 40-year-old man has sustained leg injuries after he allegedly fell from a motorcycle. Further investigations are continuing. Police are appealing for anyone with information in relation to this matter to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800333000 and quote QP1700762720.

Between April 26 and May 2, police have intercepted four persons allegedly driving vehicles whilst the vehicle was unregistered and uninsured as well as four persons who were allegedly driving vehicles whilst they were unlicenced. The drivers have been either issued with infringement notices or notices to appear in court in relation to these offences.

May Day Weekend Summary