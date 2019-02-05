Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Five people have cheated death in a serious head-on crash at Eerwah Vale yesterday.
Five people have cheated death in a serious head-on crash at Eerwah Vale yesterday. WIN News
News

Five cheat death in serious head-on crash

Matty Holdsworth
by
5th Feb 2019 7:01 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FIVE people have cheated death in a serious head-on crash at Eerwah Vale yesterday.

Emergency services raced to Eumundi-Kenilworth Road about noon with a scene of crumpled bonnets unfolding around them.

A teenage boy was trapped and the remaining four encapsulated in the wreckage as firefighters worked tirelessly to free the five.

Senior constable Blair Dooran told WIN News a driver in a Mitsubishi Triton allegedly lost control due to wet conditions on the road.

"There were people everywhere, bystanders and people in the car, it was pretty full-on," Snr Const Doonan said.

"It's not the best of roads on the top of the range, and there is a sharp bend on the top.

"The road would have been quite slippery at the time."

All four were treated by critical care paramedics and transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Snr Const Doonan urged people to drive to the conditions.

More Stories

crash eerwah vale eumundi kenilworth
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    REAL ESTATE: Is this CQ's cheapest suburb to buy a house?

    premium_icon REAL ESTATE: Is this CQ's cheapest suburb to buy a house?

    Property One home even sold for $40,000 with the average home around $90,000

    Woman worked for self-boasted 'biggest drug shifter in town'

    premium_icon Woman worked for self-boasted 'biggest drug shifter in town'

    Crime Rockhampton woman had key role in CQ's biggest drug syndicate

    Queensland forecast shows more rain for the west

    premium_icon Queensland forecast shows more rain for the west

    News Forecasts have predicted high chances of showers and rain

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    $1 for 28 days: this is our best deal yet

    News It’s without doubt the best $1 you’ll spend all year.