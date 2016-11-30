35°
Five crews battle Hidden Valley blaze

Michelle Gately
| 30th Nov 2016 4:48 PM
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail
FILE SHOT: emergency services Queensland fire and rescue department. Photo: Zach Hogg / NewsMail Zach Hogg BUN220714FAR3

UPDATE 5:20PM: FIVE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are battling a vegetation fire on Hidden Valley Rd.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said crews observed several large logs and patches of grass on fire when they arrived.

This included a pile of timber logs measuring 20m by 20m.

The spokesperson said crews were working to control the blaze.

4.50PM: QUEENSLAND Fire and Emergency Services crews are fighting a bushfire which has broken out on Hidden Valley Rd, near Yeppoon.

Initial reports indicate there are numerous vegetation fire spots, including a large pile of timber.

According to the Rural Fire Service monitoring, the fire broke out about 4pm and there are currently two crews on scene, with another four travelling to the fire.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Local Partners

Amber Rose quits social media

Amber Rose has temporarily quit social media

