FIRE: Crews are on route to a fire in the Tarampa area.
Crews work to contain large fire in rural paddock

Dominic Elsome
16th Aug 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 2:46 PM
UPDATE 2.45PM: Fire crews are working to contain a large fire burning in the Somerset region. 

Six fire crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning in a paddock in Tarampa. 

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was "quite large". 

The fire is yet to be fully contained and more crews are responding to the blaze. 

 

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are responding to reports of a fire in the Somerset region.

Five fire crews are on route to a reported vegetation fire in Tarampa.

Queensland Fire and Emergency was notified at 1.52pm.

Crews have yet to arrive on scene.

Smoke may affect residents and motorists in the area.

Residents should close their doors and windows and keep medication close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should use caution and drive to conditions.

If you believe your property is under threat, you should call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

fire firefighters smoke hazard tarampa vegetation fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

