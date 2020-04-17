Five foot crocodile sighting at coast creek

MARCH, 2003 : Beware of crocodiles sign to slow down motorists at Wandin Valley Winery in Hunter Valley, 03/02. NSW / Industry / Wine / Road & Street Travel

A CROCODILE was sighted this morning at Kinka Creek by a member of the public.

The observer saw it around 6.30am and said it was around five foot long.

Some locals commented he was a regular and was often seen around Kinka Beach and under the main bridge.

All crocodile sightings must be reported to the Department of Environment and Science (DES) who say they have no confirmed reports of sighting in the Kinka Beach vicinity.

Croc country begins at the Boyne River south of Gladstone and goes up the east coast and across Far North Queensland.

They can also be seen out of croc country.

To report a croc sighting phone 1300 130 372, even if you’ve reported the animal before.

The DES encourages people to dispose of food and fish scraps in a bin and to never feed a crocodile as it is illegal and teaches crocodiles to associate humans with food.

Breeding season is from September to April and females will defend their nests aggressively.