Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MARCH, 2003 : Beware of crocodiles sign to slow down motorists at Wandin Valley Winery in Hunter Valley, 03/02. NSW / Industry / Wine / Road & Street Travel
MARCH, 2003 : Beware of crocodiles sign to slow down motorists at Wandin Valley Winery in Hunter Valley, 03/02. NSW / Industry / Wine / Road & Street Travel
Pets & Animals

Five foot crocodile sighting at coast creek

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
17th Apr 2020 1:15 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CROCODILE was sighted this morning at Kinka Creek by a member of the public.

The observer saw it around 6.30am and said it was around five foot long.

Some locals commented he was a regular and was often seen around Kinka Beach and under the main bridge.

All crocodile sightings must be reported to the Department of Environment and Science (DES) who say they have no confirmed reports of sighting in the Kinka Beach vicinity.

Croc country begins at the Boyne River south of Gladstone and goes up the east coast and across Far North Queensland.

They can also be seen out of croc country.

To report a croc sighting phone 1300 130 372, even if you’ve reported the animal before.

The DES encourages people to dispose of food and fish scraps in a bin and to never feed a crocodile as it is illegal and teaches crocodiles to associate humans with food.

Breeding season is from September to April and females will defend their nests aggressively.

croc country crocodile sighting croc sighting croc wise kinka beach
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lauga discusses COVID-19 contact tracing efforts

        premium_icon Lauga discusses COVID-19 contact tracing efforts

        News There are concerns that people aren’t being honest, posing a risk to the community.

        Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

        premium_icon Tune into the radio this Anzac Day at home for dawn service

        News Locals can tune into the 4RO radio for a commemorative dawn service.

        FISHING UPDATE: Reef forecast helps anglers

        premium_icon FISHING UPDATE: Reef forecast helps anglers

        News Read our latest fish column to find out where the fish are biting.

        UPDATE: Mystery surrounds North Rocky man's gunshot wound

        premium_icon UPDATE: Mystery surrounds North Rocky man's gunshot wound

        News Police have released more information regarding yesterday's shooting