Five-footed lucky Star survives lethal snake attack in Rocky

EVIE Teagle's beloved pooch, Star, is no ordinary dog.

Born with five feet, Star was to be put down, however Ms Teagle saw the pup at her vet and fell in love.

"It makes me sad to think about,” she said.

"They couldn't breed her and I said 'I don't care, I'll take her'.”

The eight-year-old mini foxy has survived two paralysis tick bites and has now fought off a deadly backyard intruder.

On March 4, Ms Teagle, 68, arrived home to the sound of Star's barking.

"I looked out the kitchen window and she had a snake in her mouth and was shaking it,” she said.

"She'd killed it. It was a big snake, about a metre long.”

When the snake stopped moving, Ms Teagle raced downstairs to find Star lying on the ground.

Star survived an atttack by an Eastern Brown snake last Monday. Evie Teagle

"I said 'no Star!' and I picked her up, put her in the car and took her straight to the vet,” she said.

"I was shaking. I was feeling everything. I didn't know what was going on. I didn't want to lose my girl.

"I handed her over and they put her on a drip straight away.

"She had been bitten three times, on the neck, shoulder and buttocks.”

Star survived an atttack by an Eastern Brown snake last Monday. Evie Teagle

The snake's type was unknown, so the veterinary clinic treated Star with tiger snake anti-venom, based on the description.

However, when Ms Teagle uploaded photos of the snake on Facebook, a friend shared her post with professional snake catchers and was told the snake was an eastern brown.

"They're very deadly,” she said.

"I'm lucky I got home when I did.”

Star survived an atttack by an Eastern Brown snake last Monday. Evie Teagle

After informing the vet clinic, the right anti-venom was administered and Star spent the next six days being treated.

"It was touch and go during the whole week.

"Anti-venom can paralyse them,” Ms Teagle said.

Evie Teagles dog Star. Allan Reinikka ROK120319astar6

Nearly $2000 later, Star is back at home recovering.

"It was a lot of money, but worth it,” she said.

"They found blood in her kidneys and her liver so she's very quiet and is on antibiotics.

"I take her back to the vet next Friday for a check up and to see how she's progressing.

"We've had snakes here before. I live close to Kershaw Gardens creek,” she said.

After lucky Star's close brush with death, Ms Teagle informed her neighbours and has urged other owners to keep an eye on their dogs.