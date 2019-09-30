Five generations come together to recreate old photo

Five generations: baby Cameron with mum Darleen, grandmother Cheryl, great-grandfather Gordon and great-great grandmother Amy in 1996.

Darleen Patterson can’t remember whose idea it was to call The Morning Bulletin in 1996 but the result was a photo of five generations all together.

“It was a beautiful day and it was something to remember forever”, she said.

“And now we’ve done it again”.

The original photo shows new mother Darleen Patterson top left next to her grandfather Gordon Brown.

Below them, his daughter, Darleen’s mother Cheryl Chopping holds baby Cameron next to the family matriarch Amy Brown who was 96 at the time.

Sadly, Mrs Brown passed way two years after the photo was taken.

This time around, it’s new father Cameron top left next to grandmother Cheryl.

Below them is grandmother Darleen holding Cameron’s daughter Scarlett next to the family patriarch Gordon who is now 86.

Darleen has moved to Brisbane but travels back to Rockhampton regularly to spend time with her extended family.

Scarlett, who is four weeks old, is her first grandchild.