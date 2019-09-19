Menu
Joy Watts, Elle Charles, Jean Buckton, Len Buckton and Jorgie Charles (Baby).
Community

Five generations gather to welcome newest edition

Sean Fox
19th Sep 2019 10:00 AM
THE Buckton, Ireland and Watts families welcomed a beautiful addition, Jorgie Louise Charles, on May 29.

In order to celebrate, five generations gathered to mark the occasion and take photos with their precious little girl.

Elle Charles, Joy Watts, Janet Buckton, Shirley Ireland, Jorgie Charles.
Jorgie is the first great grandchild of Mount Morgan’s Len and Janet Buckton. Second great-grandmothers, Jean Buckton, 93, and Shirley Ireland, 89, took pleasure in spending time to get to know young Jorgie.

Joy Watts, Elle Charles, Jean Buckton, Len Buckton and Jorgie Charles (Baby).
Jean has eight children, 24 grandchildren, 51 great-grandchildren and eight great-great- grandchildren. Shirley has five children, 18 grandchildren, 38 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

