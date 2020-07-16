Five glass pipes in cupboard ‘old’

A MAN with a five page criminal record, busted with five glass pipes in his bedroom, claimed they were old and he no longer used illicit drugs.

Nathan Andrew Hall, 31, pleaded guilty on July 7 in Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of possessing pipes.

Police prosecutor Casparus Schoeman said police searched a Frenchville address at 11am on February 19 and located five glass pipes in a cupboard in Hall’s bedroom.

Defence lawyer Lachlan Robertson said Hall, who worked as a tiler for the past 12 months, had not been using illicit drugs at the time of the search and the pipes were old.

Hall was fined $500 and a conviction was recorded.