The five most legit GoT fan theories

Half the fun of watching Game of Thrones is predicting what might happen.

Ever since the show beheaded Ned Stark (Sean Bean) in Season 1, it proved that anything goes and nobody's safe. But if you don't have time to monitor online chatter, we've got you covered. Here's your guide to the biggest predictions about Season 8.

A JONERYS BABY

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) were last seen canoodling at the end of Season 7. Many fans think that union will produce a child. Why? Well, first of all, the book series is called A Song of Ice and Fire. So having a baby would make that title literal: ice (Jon, who's spent most of the show shivering on glaciers) coming together with fire (Dany, who's walked through flames multiple times). Dany also thinks she can't have kids - though her source is unreliable, a shady witch from Season 1. She discussed this with Jon in Season 7 … which seems like a Chekhov's gun if we ever heard one. George R.R. Martin has also said the ending will be "bittersweet." If both Jon and Dany die but their legacy lives on in the form of their kid who gets the Throne, that would sure fit the bill.

The likelihood of this happening: we rate it 9/10. Very likely.

JAIME KILLS CERSEI

Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) has to die, but who will do the deed? Will it be Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), completing her kill list? Or Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), killing the sister who never loved him? Or will it be her twin and lover Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau)? Many believe it will be the latter. Remember the beginning of Season 5, when the show did a flashback to a young Cersei visiting a witch in the woods? The witch predicted her children's deaths ("gold will be their crowns and gold their shrouds"). In the books, she also says that Cersei will die at the hands of "the little brother". There's debate about what this means - it could be The Hound (Rory McCann), since he's a little brother, just not hers. And he sure hates the Lannisters. It could be Tyrion. It could be Arya "wearing" Tyrion's face. But Jaime also counts as her "little brother," since he's the younger twin. And he'd be the most dramatic choice.

The likelihood of this happening: 7/10. It seems very likely, but since pretty much everyone thinks that the writers might also decide it's too predictable. Or they might go for Arya wearing his face, rather than Jaime himself.

BRAN STARK 'WARGS' INTO DRAGON

Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright) has the power to warg (jump into the head of) various animals around him. We've seen him do it to a raven, a direwolf, and even to Hodor. Now that dragons are coming into play, it seems like it would be a wasted opportunity if he didn't do it to one of them.

The likelihood of this happening: 10/10. The writers did a zombie polar bear in Season 7 just because it looked cool. They won't be able to resist the "it looks cool" potential, here.

ARYA STARK IS FOUND FROZEN WITH HER SWORD

There's a line in the first book where Jon tells Arya, "When the spring thaw comes, they will find your body with a needle still locked tight between your frozen fingers". In the context of the story, he's talking about a sewing needle. But remember that her sword (which he gave her!) is also called Needle. Now it could just be a throwaway line … but it could also foreshadow a tragic fate for everyone's favourite girl assassin.

The likelihood of this happening: 4/10. Hopefully not.

IT WILL END WITH SAM WRITING THE STORY

Some fans think that instead of ending with someone on the Iron Throne, the show's final shot will be of Samwell Tarly (John Bradley) writing the story of what we've been watching. Why? In Season 7, Sam talks to a maester about writing histories, and how he'd choose something with a "poetic" title. Something like A Song of Ice and Fire, maybe? There are also a few graphics in the opening credits to suggest that we're viewing the show through the lens of a maester. It wouldn't quite be an "it was all a dream" ending, but it would mean that everything we've seen has been coloured by Sam's interpretation. So, maybe Jon Snow isn't as nice a guy as he seems, and we've just been seeing him through the rose-coloured glasses of his friend.

The likelihood of this happening: 5/10. It could be an interesting way to wrap it up, but it would also annoy a lot of people in the vein of the Lost ending.

