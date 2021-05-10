Five injured in mass stabbing in NZ

Five people have reportedly been stabbed at a supermarket in Dunedin.

Five people have reportedly been stabbed at a Countdown supermarket in Dunedin in New Zealand.

Employees and shoppers were among those injured in the incident on Monday afternoon.

A statement from Countdown confirmed the incident had occurred at their Dunedin Central Store.

Kiri Hannifin, Countdown's corporate affairs manager confirmed five people had been stabbed in the store about 2.30pm. Ms Hannifin said two of the victims were employees.

A statement released by the company said "customers who tried to help (Countdown) team members were also injured" during the incident.

All five victims were transferred to hospital, three in a critical condition, St John Ambulance said. Two were in a "moderate" condition.

New Zealand Police said one person has been taken into custody.

"We are shocked and devastated by the events in our Dunedin Central Store this afternoon," a statement from Countdown said.

"Our priority right now is our injured team members and caring for our wider team in the wake of this extremely traumatic event.

"We have been concerned about the escalating violence towards our team, and this is something we have continued to talk and raise as an issue over the last year."

The retailer said their store would remain closed today and tomorrow.

