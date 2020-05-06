Menu
A sign for Goonyella Riverside Mine and Moranbah North Mine. Generic. Photo: Zizi Averill
Five people critical after reported Moranbah mine explosion

Melanie Whiting
Tara Miko
and
6th May 2020 3:55 PM | Updated: 4:26 PM
FIVE people are in a critical condition after a workplace explosion in Moranbah this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics are treating the five people at the worksite off Goonyella Rd for significant burns.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were called to the worksite after a reported explosion about 3.15pm.

It is understood they are in a critical condition.

Two QAS crews are on scene and have called for a helicopter to transport the injured workers to hospital.

There are no further details of the five people or the incident at this stage.

More to come.

