Property Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Bill Rocket talked to the media about the five juveniles arrested since Friday, with over 40 charges laid.

FIVE juveniles were arrested over the weekend and slapped with more than 40 charges in relation to a spike of property crime in North Rockhampton.

One 12-year-old was charged with attempted armed robbery.

The news comes after four juveniles were sentenced to nine months detention with immediate release on conditional release orders after pleading guilty in Rockhampton District Court last week to almost 100 charges including arson of a high school, which caused $148,682 damage.

Property Crime Squad Detective Sergeant Bill Rocket said two juveniles were arrested at 10am yesterday with one assaulting a police officer in the process.

He said the officer received a blow to the face and was assessed but not taken to hospital. No weapons were involved.

Sgt Rocket said one of the juveniles was charged in relation to the robbery that happened at the shops on Richardson Rd on Sunday night.

"Four offenders, male juvenile offenders, have entered the shop,” he said.

"They've confronted one shop worker. She ran inside and then an incident has occurred during which two of the other staff members have been assaulted and they've (juveniles) decamped.

"Effectively, the staff there fought back and nothing was stolen.

"Police are still conducting enquiries into the robbery and request anyone in the area who possibly saw four youths running away from the shop, contact police, and we also request that anyone who has their own security cameras in their houses or businesses in the area to please review that footage around that time, which was 7.30pm.”

The 12-year-old is still in custody and will appear in Rockhampton Children's Court today.

"Also during that arrest, one police officer was seriously assaulted by the other offender,” Sgt Rocket said.

"In relation to property crime, we are aware that there is an issue, a perceived issue, in Rockhampton at the moment in relation to youth crime.

"Since Friday, five youths have been charged with over 40 property offences that occurred in the month of May, mainly in Rockhampton.

"Police oppose bail to four of the five, (aged between 12 and 18).

"We are still working to solve these matters.”

Sgt Rocket said the juveniles were known to police and the youth justice process.

They have been charged in relation to burglaries, break and enters into premises including cars, stealing and other property crimes for offences committed in north Rockhampton suburbs such as Kawana, Frenchville, Norman Gardens and around Stockland Rockhampton.

"It's young. It is a concern but unfortunately, it's not unusual (to have a 12 year commit armed robbery).

Sgt Rocket said none of this crime was for profit, just opportunistic.

He urged residents to take notice of the "Lock or Lose It” campaign launched last week.

"Make sure you lock up your cars, .... houses, businesses.”