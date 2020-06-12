Five minute chat with Premier on big issues during CQ visit

PROGRESS UPDATE: While she was in Rockhampton, Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk (left) met with Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow to discuss some of the region's key projects.

IT WAS a lightning fast visit to Rockhampton by Queensland’s Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Wednesday but the Morning Bulletin managed to grab her for five minutes to quiz her on some of the region’s big issues.

Standing with a sea of hi-vis workers and scaffolding in the background, she was firstly asked on her thoughts about the construction progress of the $31.5 million Rockhampton Art Gallery.

“It’s absolutely fantastic and to see it coming out of the ground and obviously all the locals are really support it. It’s going to be great for tourism, great for the region,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“It’s lovely to see a crane over the skyline and a lot of construction and local jobs.”

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk at the Rockhampton Art Gallery construction site.

A few weeks ago, the Queensland Government revealed they were deploying “strike teams” around the region in unmarked cars in an intensive crackdown on youth offending.

A spate of car thefts over the weekend has brought the issue of the region’s youth crime problem back into focus.

The Premier confirmed she was well aware of the region’s ongoing crime problem.

“I know that (Rockhampton MP) Barry O’Rourke launched the strike teams. That’s working well and they going to be expanded next week,” she said.

“My understanding is that the commissioner is very happy with the roll-out. Of course it’s that co-model where we are working with police and youth justice.”

As part of a $100 million package to help them counter the impact of COVID-19 last month, Queensland’s small businesses were given the opportunity by the State Government apply for a grant up to the value of $10,000.

It was offered on a “first in best dressed” basis until the funds were exhausted - which happened quickly - with many local business owners complaining about missing out.

The Premier confirmed the idea of another round of business grants was her radar.

“(They were) hugely popular, (we’re) very encouraged by the regional our responses to that and my government is looking very closely at how we can expand that into the future because it was inundated with requests,” she said.

“I’d like to see more regional applications coming in. It’s front and centre of our mind in terms of the next stage of our economic recovery.”

After she visiting the site of the proposed Browne Park Stadium last July, the Premier said the project had her support and she hoped Cabinet would consider it by the end of the year.

Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and Member for Rockhampton Barry O'Rourke at Browne Park last July.

When asked for an update on the project, she said Cabinet was now “looking at shovel ready ideas”.

“We looking at key infrastructure across Queensland and that will factor into it. I can’t give a timeline at the moment,” she said.

In 2017 election, Brittany Lauga promised $25 million to revitalise Great Keppel Island.

With the State Government now having committed $31.8 million to the project amd a final price tag anticipated to be $62.5 million, the Premier was asked whether they would tip in the remaining money before the election.

“I understand that government’s working through with the developer,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“We made a commitment of $25 million for our water and key infrastructure and I understand that that is with government at the moment in terms of the plans to get that construction happening.

“Brittany spoke to me about that as well today saying it’s really important that he gets under way and that’s the message I’m going to take back to Brisbane.”

Given the road projects around the region successfully co-funded by the State and Federal Governments, she was disappointed with the lack of federal support for the GKI project.

“We have been working together on the art gallery, on roads funding and in this recovery for the pandemic, it would be nice to see the feds working with us,” she said.

Asked about what was happening with the South Rockhampton Levee Bank project, the Premier said she was on her way to a meeting with Rockhampton Regional Council to discuss the project.

She was unable to say when discussions (which have continued for years) between the State and Federal Government on a joint partnership agreement to run Rookwood Weir would be finalised.

Her answers on these issues have been followed up with the relevant ministers on both sides of politics and follow up stories with greater detail will be written over the next week.