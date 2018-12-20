Five must have toys for $5 this Christmas

IF you are still looking for some stocking stuffers in the lead up to Christmas, then Silly Solly's has you sorted.

The newly established East St store has nominated its five hottest items flying off the shelves.

Store manager Tanya Sutton has you covered if you are still looking for inspiration with the five best selling items for just $5.

Check out the five must have items below.

1. Flying Ball:

"This one is selling really well at the moment and it is great fun for the kids," Ms Sutton said.

The Flying Ball is one of the best selling presents at Silly Sollies this year. Allan Reinikka ROK201218asollys6

2. Jumbo Inflatable Face:

"Because it has been so hot lately, this one has been really popular. They are perfect for summer," she said.

The Inflatable Face is one of the best selling presents at Silly Sollies this year. Allan Reinikka ROK201218asollys5

3. Outdoor Jumbo Bowling Set:

"This one is a really great present idea, it's good fun for kids of all ages."

The Outdoor Jumbo Bowling Kit is one of the best selling presents at Silly Sollies this year. Allan Reinikka ROK201218asollys4

4. Hulk Hand:

"We actually don't have too many of these left, they are so popular. We usually sell two at a time and the kids run out with one on each hand."

The Hulk Hand is one of the best selling presents at Silly Sollies this year. Allan Reinikka ROK201218asollys3

5. Jumbo Plane:

"This is probably our best seller out of all of these items, it keeps the kids entertained for ages."