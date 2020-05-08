Five national businesses with plans to open or expand in CQ

COURIER businesses, home nursing and a bulk whole foods business are all up for grabs as franchises in the Rockhampton region.

Seek Business has listed a number of companies that are looking to open a franchise in Central Queensland.

Here is a list of some of the top opportunities:

Fastway Couriers are looking for a franchise owner in Rockhampton.

FASTWAY COURIERS:

Fastway Couriers Capricorn Coast is looking for motivated business owners to join the Fastway team as franchisees across the Rockhampton region.

It is priced at $20,000 to $40,000.

As a franchise partner, you will receive comprehensive training and sales, marketing and ongoing support from the head office and regional franchisee.

No experience is required, just a positive, can-do attitude with a good business sense and willingness to work hard.

Nurse Next Door Home Care are looking to open in Rockhampton.

NURSE NEXT DOOR HOME CARE BUSINESS:

According to the global home business, Rockhampton offers lifestyle and opportunity for the home care business owner to make a difference in their community.

The diverse population creates demand in both the aged care and disability sectors, providing a strong foundation for growth and success.

An ideal franchise owner would be motivated, passionate, hardworking, sales oriented and committed to building a successful business.

The Nurse Next Door partner must be naturally caring, positive people who really want to make a difference in people’s lives.

The company has more than 200 franchises across North America and Australia. The franchise is listed for $100,000.

Pack and Send are looking to open a location in Rockhampton.

PACK AND SEND:

The leading parcel and freight reseller is looking for a new franchise owner for the beef capital for $180,000.

Marketing support includes social media management, website with live-chat service, call centre, digital campaigns and point of sale material

Four weeks of comprehensive training will be provided along with ongoing training and knowledge sharing.

Quality customer service is a must and ability to close sales and develop business relationship.

No experiences in freight, logistics or parcel services is required.

Source Bulk Foods are looking for a franchisee to open a store in Rockhampton.

SOURCE BULK FOODS

Source Bulk Foods is looking to open a new franchise store in Rockhampton.

Franchise partners should share a vision of healthy living for healthy profit.

It is listed for $250,000.

The retail stores offer an extensive product mix of more than 500 lines of whole food that have minimal processing and no pre-packaging, presented in bulk bins. Most products are organic, chemical free, non-GMO or natural. Customers are encouraged to bring in their own containers for refilling.

Marketing and training support will be provided.

Superfinish Express are looking to expand in Rockhampton.

MOBILE PAINT FRANCHISE

Mobile auto franchise company Superfinish Express is looking to expand in Rockhampton.

The business provides immediate on-site repairs to paint work, alloys, bumpers and interiors of motor vehicles.

Marketing and training support is provided and no previous or related industry industry experience is needed.

The Rockhampton territory is available for $49,500 plus vehicle.

This also includes all equipment and materials including a custom stainless-steel fit out of your VW Caddy Van, training, travel and accomodation during your training, legal fees, WH&S manuals, complete uniform package, administration fees and your initial franchise fee.