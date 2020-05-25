Five new cops to be based in Rocky

Rockhampton will get five new police officers.

Rockhampton will get five new police officers.

FIVE first-year constables will be deployed to Rockhampton after they graduated from the Townsville Police Academy today.

Rockhampton MP Barry O’Rourke welcomed the news and said it would boost community safety.

“I’m pleased to see our region will benefit from these outstanding new graduates,” he said.

“New recruits are an asset to our local community, as they bring a range of skills and experience to our police.”

Keppel Brittany Lauga endorsed the Rocky MP’s sentiments.

“Community safety is one of my main priorities, and I know local families will be pleased to see more officers on the frontline,” she said.

“I wish these officers the very best as they embark on their new careers.”

Three of the officers will be based on the southside and two on the northside.

Police Minister Mark Ryan said the first-year constables had completed intensive training to prepare them for their new roles.

“Queensland’s police receive some of the best training in the world,” he said.

“I thank them for taking on this responsibility and I know they will serve Queensland with honour and integrity.”